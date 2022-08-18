ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Quiet quitting: What is it and why has it caught on?

By Liz Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGyMe_0hM5fXKM00

( NewsNation ) — Are you feeling burnt out at your job, but quitting isn’t an option?

Gen Z may have a solution, but it’s sparking some controversy. It’s called “quiet quitting,” and it means consciously deciding to put in less effort at your job. The hope is to avoid burnout and work just hard enough to not get fired.

TikToker @zkchillin explains “quiet quitting” in his viral video that has more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond,” he said. “You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

‘Great Resignation’ highlights employee well-being

Psychotherapist Amy Morin said Monday night on “Banfield” that it’s not about being lazy.

“We’re talking about quitting the hustle culture, the idea that you need to be on 24/7, that you should be answering emails at all hours of the day,” Morin said. “It’s about saying, ‘I’m going to set some healthy boundaries and work on my work-life balance.'”

However, Ranjay Gulati, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School, says there are risks associated with the phrase “work-life balance.”

“What’s implicit behind ‘work-life balance?’ It’s that work and life are separate, meaning I’m not living when I’m working? We’ve created this kind of … notion that work is somehow an abstract idea of something you do that is not living,” Gulati said on “Banfield.”

However, he said, when it comes to meaningful work, “organizations and leadership have failed workers.”

Morin also said meaningful work is important.

“A lot of people don’t feel like their job has meaning,” she said. “We need to have meaning in our work to feel like there’s a reason to show up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It#Tiktoker Zkchillin#Harvard Business School
Fox News

Quiet Quitting

It’s a new phenomenon taking the Gen-Z crowd by storm and hint hint, it has to do with doing LESS work!. You’re shocked. I know. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Apparently the younger generation is trying out a new fad called “quiet quitting” in which they put in less effort at work and do only the bare minimum.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Jason's World

I Evict A Problem Roommate

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a lot of people out there that are difficult to live with. I have had roommates a few times in my life, but one of them changed pretty much right after he moved in. When I got fed up, he made sure to make getting him out a big pain.
Parade

This Good Dog Took Learning to Sit to the Next Level

Sometimes dogs take their owner's directions a little too far, and that's exactly what happened for one really good dog on TikTok. The dog, whose name is Charlie, has his own TikTok account, @chuckthedo0d, and his owner posted a video showing Charlie's extreme talent for sitting. The new video has...
PETS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy