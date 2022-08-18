ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman’s Octuplets Are in 8th Grade Now & So Grown Up in a New Photo

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0cvm_0hM5f8ag00
Nadya Suleman/Toby Canham/Getty Images Toby Canham/Getty Images

It’s back to school season and “Octamom” Nadya Suleman has quite a few kids to get ready for school. The California native has 14 kids, and she recently shared an update of her octuplets’ first day of 8th grade! The kids look so grown up.

“First day of 8th grade,” Suleman wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you ❤️.”

Along with the sweet note, she also shared a picture of the 13-year-olds, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah, and Jeremiah. Her teens are all lined up in front of the garage door, rocking backpacks and standing with their arms around each other. How are they already entering their last year of middle school? Wasn’t it just the other day we were admiring Suleman’s impressive baby bump? They are growing and thriving!

Suleman is also mom to Elijah, 21, Ameerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 15. In her Instagram post, she addressed why her other kids weren’t in the picture. “(Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you).” she wrote.

People were amazed at the cute picture. “They’re growing up so fast❤️,” one person wrote.

“I remember when you gave birth to these 8 babies ❤️,” another person said. “Wow! How time flies. I hope they all have a wonderful school year.”

On May 5, she shared a throwback photo of her babies wearing matching American flag t-shirts on the beach. Their personalities were already starting to show through, with some of them happily sitting on a blanket, some exploring, and one crying in Suleman’s arms.

“Beautiful memories with my babies at one…#tbt #2010 ❤️,” she captioned it.

Kids really do grow up way too fast. We hope they have a good first week back at school!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Makai
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Nadya Suleman
Person
Josiah
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Celebrity
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar: Hiding Pregnancy In Latest Pic?

Unlike so many of her siblings, Joy-Anna Duggar has remained faithful to her parents throughout their years of scandal and strife. As a result, of course, Joy is less popular than ever on social media. Because of the new criticism she’s faced, Joy has been keeping a much lower profile....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy