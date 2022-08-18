‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman’s Octuplets Are in 8th Grade Now & So Grown Up in a New Photo

Nadya Suleman/Toby Canham/Getty Images Toby Canham/Getty Images

It’s back to school season and “Octamom” Nadya Suleman has quite a few kids to get ready for school. The California native has 14 kids, and she recently shared an update of her octuplets’ first day of 8th grade! The kids look so grown up.

“First day of 8th grade,” Suleman wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you ❤️.”

Along with the sweet note, she also shared a picture of the 13-year-olds, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah, and Jeremiah. Her teens are all lined up in front of the garage door, rocking backpacks and standing with their arms around each other. How are they already entering their last year of middle school? Wasn’t it just the other day we were admiring Suleman’s impressive baby bump? They are growing and thriving!

Suleman is also mom to Elijah, 21, Ameerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 15. In her Instagram post, she addressed why her other kids weren’t in the picture. “(Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you).” she wrote.

People were amazed at the cute picture. “They’re growing up so fast❤️,” one person wrote.

“I remember when you gave birth to these 8 babies ❤️,” another person said. “Wow! How time flies. I hope they all have a wonderful school year.”

On May 5, she shared a throwback photo of her babies wearing matching American flag t-shirts on the beach. Their personalities were already starting to show through, with some of them happily sitting on a blanket, some exploring, and one crying in Suleman’s arms.

“Beautiful memories with my babies at one…#tbt #2010 ❤️,” she captioned it.

Kids really do grow up way too fast. We hope they have a good first week back at school!

