ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Six little letters threaten Arizona’s students

Most of us want the same things for Arizona’s schools: the opportunity for every child to succeed, transparency, accountability and flexible options for the unique needs of families. But two issues deeply threaten the ability for Arizona to achieve those goals – the AEL (Aggregate Expenditure Limit) and ESA vouchers (Codename: Empowerment Scholarship Accounts).
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season

Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Sonoita, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday

PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Ffa#Livestock#Mustang Club#Saila
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Breaking Trust: Critical Race Theory and PUSD – David Stringer

Since its founding in 1868 as Arizona’s first school district, the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) has educated generations of Prescott youth and earned the reputation as one of the most trusted institutions in our community. Even a decade of falling enrollment and lackluster academics have not shaken support from the most ardent defenders of Arizona’s oldest government-run school system. But recent complaints from students and parents about the introduction of a “woke” curriculum have put all of that in jeopardy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Remains of Korean War veteran returned to Southern Arizona

The remains of U.S. Army Private Felix Yanez, a soldier from Douglas, who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson. Private Yanez was killed in action in South Korea, on July 16, 1950. Ongoing combat in the are meant his body could not be recovered at that time.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
196
Followers
240
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy