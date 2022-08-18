Read full article on original website
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
Six little letters threaten Arizona’s students
Most of us want the same things for Arizona’s schools: the opportunity for every child to succeed, transparency, accountability and flexible options for the unique needs of families. But two issues deeply threaten the ability for Arizona to achieve those goals – the AEL (Aggregate Expenditure Limit) and ESA vouchers (Codename: Empowerment Scholarship Accounts).
Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season
Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday
PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
Breaking Trust: Critical Race Theory and PUSD – David Stringer
Since its founding in 1868 as Arizona’s first school district, the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) has educated generations of Prescott youth and earned the reputation as one of the most trusted institutions in our community. Even a decade of falling enrollment and lackluster academics have not shaken support from the most ardent defenders of Arizona’s oldest government-run school system. But recent complaints from students and parents about the introduction of a “woke” curriculum have put all of that in jeopardy.
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
Remains of Korean War veteran returned to Southern Arizona
The remains of U.S. Army Private Felix Yanez, a soldier from Douglas, who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson. Private Yanez was killed in action in South Korea, on July 16, 1950. Ongoing combat in the are meant his body could not be recovered at that time.
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
