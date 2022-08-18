PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO