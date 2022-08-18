ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capri Sun recall: 230,000 pouches might be mixed with cleaning solution

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend after discovering that diluted cleaning solution contaminated a production line. The recall only concerns the Wild Cherry flavor, but all of the impacted lots were sold in the US.

That means it’s time to check your pantry to ensure you and your children don’t drink any contaminated Capri Sun.

Capri Sun Wild Cherry juice recall

Kraft Heinz announced the Capri Sun Wild Cherry recall on its website. The company says it discovered the issue after receiving “several consumer complaints about the taste” of the drink. The company says it’s already working with retail partners and distributors to remove the recalled products from circulation.

Whenever customers or manufacturers discover a foreign contaminant in food products, recalls are bound to follow. Another recent example concerns certain pizzas that were recalled because they might contain pieces of metal.

Capri Sun Wild Cherry recall: An image of a carton and the pouches of juice it contains. Image source: Walmart

The following identifiers will help you determine if the Capri Sun in your pantry is part of the recall:

  • Product Size: 6.6 FL OZ
  • Name of Product: Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend
  • Packaging Description: Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. The product is sold by the carton at retail.
  • Manufacturer Code on Pouch: 25JUN2023 WXX LYY ####. Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for products affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10. YY may be 01 through 12.
  • Manufacturer Code on Carton: 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for products affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, or 03.
  • Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4
  • Case UPC: 87684 00409 00

Each Capri Sun Wild Cherry case has four cartons. In turn, each carton has 10 pouches. That means the recall affects about 230,400 pouches of Wild Cherry juice drinks.

Capri Sun Wild Cherry recall: An image of a case of Carpi Sun juice drinks. Image source: Walmart

What you should do

Heinz advises customers who purchased the Capri Sun Wild Cherry drinks that are part of the recall not to consume the product. They should return it to the store they got it from.

The company also says buyers can contact Kraft Heinz to determine whether their Capri Sun supply is part of the recall. They can also call to receive reimbursement. You’ll find contact information at this link.

The recall announcement doesn’t mention any cases of adverse effects after drinking the contaminated Capri Sun Wild Cherry juice. However, if you’re worried about health issues or have experienced any symptoms after drinking these juices, you should seek advice from your doctor.

