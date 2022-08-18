Read full article on original website
Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA
For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?
( valiza14/Adobe Stock Images) Kids all around Hampton Roads are headed back to start the school year. As the weather cools off, many families are trying to squeeze in that last bit of fun before schedules fill up and the sun hides away for the fall.
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships
Story Martinez, a 10-year-old Virginia Beach native, is making a name for herself all over the country. Story tells 10 on your side she already has about 150 surf awards.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Four Eleven York
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Eleven York in Norfolk is a bed and breakfast, but you should consider coming for dinner even if you're not staying the night. "So we always kind of joke that it's five-star dining at your best friend's house," said owner Malia McGee. The restaurant is...
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
What's the buzz? Summer festivals to be held at Norfolk Botanical Garden
NORFOLK, Va. — While summer may feel like it's starting to wrap up, the Norfolk Botanical Garden are continuing their celebrations with two summer festivals during the remainder of August. On August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Virginia Honey Bee Festival, sponsored by the Beekeepers Guild...
10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
PHOTOS: Bridge damaged and closed, lanes closed after Gloucester County crash
An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
Tickets to Aretha Franklin celebration show at Altria Theater go on sale Monday
Fans of all things soul music are in luck -- Altria Theater will be hosting a show celebration Aretha Franklin next month, and tickets go on sale Monday.
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
CC: Wine, Women and Fishing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
Music comes to Abner Clay Park in Down Home Family Reunion
Abner Clay Park was filled with music, live demonstrations, and community last night as guests flocked to the park for the Down Home Family Reunion, a night of live music, demonstrations, and community.
Traffic stops scheduled on Route 10 in Chesterfield County
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be short traffic stoppages in Chesterfield County next week.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
Parking Services will start putting wheel locks on unregistered cars
University of Richmond’s Parking Services added a new wheel lock policy to the campus parking regulations this year. Parking Services may place a wheel lock on an unregistered vehicle that has received four citations or if the owner of a registered vehicle has been sent an unregistered memo, according to the regulations.
