13News Now

mommypoppins.com

Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA

For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Four Eleven York

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Eleven York in Norfolk is a bed and breakfast, but you should consider coming for dinner even if you're not staying the night. "So we always kind of joke that it's five-star dining at your best friend's house," said owner Malia McGee. The restaurant is...
NORFOLK, VA
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit

Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Wine, Women and Fishing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
HAMPTON, VA
thecollegianur.com

Parking Services will start putting wheel locks on unregistered cars

University of Richmond’s Parking Services added a new wheel lock policy to the campus parking regulations this year. Parking Services may place a wheel lock on an unregistered vehicle that has received four citations or if the owner of a registered vehicle has been sent an unregistered memo, according to the regulations.
RICHMOND, VA
