Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
Inside Robb Flynn’s Love for Brutal Anime Show ‘Attack on Titan’ + Machine Head’s New Concept Album
Machine Head have been at it for more than 30 years now. After several 'An Evening With' tours, which finds the band, led by guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, performing two sets each night and after dominating the world's biggest stages, what could be left to achieve?. The Oakland heavy metal force...
The Talk Show Karen Who Hated Punk Rock
Meet Serena Dank, an OG Karen who founded 'Parents of Punkers' and appeared on the '80s talk show circuit to warn parents about the corrupting influence of punk rock. In the era of Tipper Gore and the PMRC, heavy metal wasn’t the only genre of music in the crosshairs of scared parents. Televised talk shows regularly showcased punk musicians and fans, along with baby boomer parents who clutched their pearls over dyed hair and leather jackets.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Iron Maiden Artist Derek Riggs Designs New Benefit Shirt for Paul Di’Anno
Artist Derek Riggs, who's best known for creating Iron Maiden's album covers and their beloved mascot Eddie, has designed a new benefit T-shirt to help raise money for the band's former vocalist Paul Di'Anno so he can cover his medical treatments. The singer has been wheelchair-bound for several years due to various health ailments.
Watch Bruce Dickinson Show Off His Dance Moves at Son Austin’s Wedding
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among the best when it comes to commanding the stage, but what about a dance floor? Fans got the answer to that questions when footage of the singer boogying at his son Austin's wedding emerged online. The 31-year-old son of the Maiden frontman and his...
Someone Found Foo Fighters’ Dog Doppelgangers
Someone on Twitter has found each member of the Foo Fighters' dog doppelgangers and here's what the band looks like as cute pups. Twitter user @pennyroyalmilk's Foo Fighters thread on Twitter is pretty adorable and shockingly accurate. From pugs to Rottweilers, all of the members of the Foo Fighters have a dog doppelganger and it makes us wonder if their dopplegangers are the same kinds of dogs they have at home. (They do say that dogs and their owners tend to look alike.)
Tesla Bassist Once Got His Privates Stuck in Zipper While Playing Onstage
Most musicians have endured a painful moment onstage, but Tesla bassist Brian Wheat has one that will elicit a collective groan from most of the male population reading this story. While appearing along with guitarist Frank Hannon on SiriusXM's Hair Nation with host Tommy London, Wheat shared that he once got his privates stuck in his zipper during a concert.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
Ghost’s ‘Mary on a Cross’ Goes Viral Because of TikTok, Their Fans React
Ghost's 2019 single "Mary on a Cross" is the latest rock song to go viral as a result of TikTok, and their fans appear to have some mixed reactions about it. The song, which was featured on the band's single Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, was used in a TikTok that was published at the end of July about — you guessed it — Stranger Things. The latest episodes of the show were released on Netflix in early July, and several songs have experienced a huge surge in popularity, including Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff
Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members
KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes
Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates
UPDATE: According to TMZ, Michelle Branch was arrested earlier this week after police were called to the home she shares with husband Patrick Carney. According to documents obtained by TMZ, police arrived around 2AM investigating a possible domestic disturbance. Branch admitted she had slapped Carney "one to two times" across the face per the court documents. Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and she was later released from custody.
Led Zeppelin Reunion Won’t ‘Satisfy My Need to Be Stimulated,’ Says Robert Plant
For those of you who haven't lost all hope for a Led Zeppelin reunion, we're sorry to have to burst your bubble, but Robert Plant said it won't "satisfy" his "need to be stimulated," so it seems really unlikely that it'll ever happen again. The 73-year-old rocker's last musical release...
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
Why The Mars Volta Take Yacht Rock Diss as a Compliment
The Mars Volta is not offended by people calling their new music 'yacht rock' and instead takes it as a compliment. In an interview with The Guardian, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez says that he's "not bound by genre. The only thing that matters is if music makes you feel something." "Some people...
