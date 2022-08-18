ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

The Talk Show Karen Who Hated Punk Rock

Meet Serena Dank, an OG Karen who founded 'Parents of Punkers' and appeared on the '80s talk show circuit to warn parents about the corrupting influence of punk rock. In the era of Tipper Gore and the PMRC, heavy metal wasn’t the only genre of music in the crosshairs of scared parents. Televised talk shows regularly showcased punk musicians and fans, along with baby boomer parents who clutched their pearls over dyed hair and leather jackets.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robb Flynn
Loudwire

Iron Maiden Artist Derek Riggs Designs New Benefit Shirt for Paul Di’Anno

Artist Derek Riggs, who's best known for creating Iron Maiden's album covers and their beloved mascot Eddie, has designed a new benefit T-shirt to help raise money for the band's former vocalist Paul Di'Anno so he can cover his medical treatments. The singer has been wheelchair-bound for several years due to various health ailments.
APPAREL
Loudwire

Someone Found Foo Fighters’ Dog Doppelgangers

Someone on Twitter has found each member of the Foo Fighters' dog doppelgangers and here's what the band looks like as cute pups. Twitter user @pennyroyalmilk's Foo Fighters thread on Twitter is pretty adorable and shockingly accurate. From pugs to Rottweilers, all of the members of the Foo Fighters have a dog doppelganger and it makes us wonder if their dopplegangers are the same kinds of dogs they have at home. (They do say that dogs and their owners tend to look alike.)
PETS
Loudwire

Tesla Bassist Once Got His Privates Stuck in Zipper While Playing Onstage

Most musicians have endured a painful moment onstage, but Tesla bassist Brian Wheat has one that will elicit a collective groan from most of the male population reading this story. While appearing along with guitarist Frank Hannon on SiriusXM's Hair Nation with host Tommy London, Wheat shared that he once got his privates stuck in his zipper during a concert.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Machine Head#Toilet#The Brixton Academy#Roadrunner Records
Loudwire

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video

A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ghost’s ‘Mary on a Cross’ Goes Viral Because of TikTok, Their Fans React

Ghost's 2019 single "Mary on a Cross" is the latest rock song to go viral as a result of TikTok, and their fans appear to have some mixed reactions about it. The song, which was featured on the band's single Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, was used in a TikTok that was published at the end of July about — you guessed it — Stranger Things. The latest episodes of the show were released on Netflix in early July, and several songs have experienced a huge surge in popularity, including Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff

Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
DENVER, CO
Loudwire

KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members

KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes

Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
MUSIC
Loudwire

REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates

UPDATE: According to TMZ, Michelle Branch was arrested earlier this week after police were called to the home she shares with husband Patrick Carney. According to documents obtained by TMZ, police arrived around 2AM investigating a possible domestic disturbance. Branch admitted she had slapped Carney "one to two times" across the face per the court documents. Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and she was later released from custody.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Loudwire

Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project

While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Why The Mars Volta Take Yacht Rock Diss as a Compliment

The Mars Volta is not offended by people calling their new music 'yacht rock' and instead takes it as a compliment. In an interview with The Guardian, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez says that he's "not bound by genre. The only thing that matters is if music makes you feel something." "Some people...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy