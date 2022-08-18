Murder suspect indicted on 4 charges in connection with Northampton stabbing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man was indicted on four charges involving the stabbing death of his roommate on July 10th.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 24-year-old Devin R. Bryden was indicted on August 11th by a Hampshire County Grand Jury on four charges stemming from the July 10 stabbing death of 21-year-old Jana M. Abromowitz on Hatfield Street in Northampton.

Bryden was found inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in Westfield and was taken to Northampton for questioning. He allegedly told police he stabbed his roommate and took her car because he was going to be homeless soon.

Jana Abromowitz (Photo courtesy: Jodi Lyn Cutler Outreach Director North Star)

Bryden is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, August 19th for murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence. He has been held without bail since July 11th after pleading not guilty.

