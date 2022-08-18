ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Shows Childbirth at Any Cost. Sound Familiar?

There’s a lot to take away from HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiere, but one scene will linger in viewers’ memories for weeks — if not years — to come. Halfway through the episode, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) goes into labor, a cautiously optimistic moment for the kingdom as husband King Viserys (Paddy Considine) prays for a long-awaited son. When the baby breaches, a maester tells Viserys that they can save either mother or child, the latter by cutting into Aemma’s belly. He hedges his bets on that coveted baby boy, leading to a harrowing scene of Aemma shrieking while multiple...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Copeland
People

Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2

Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Single Mom#Redfin#American
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy