Read full article on original website
Related
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract
Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
19 Women Who Were Approached By Men At The Most Inappropriate Moment Possible
Men, your lack of boundaries is showing.
‘House of the Dragon’ Shows Childbirth at Any Cost. Sound Familiar?
There’s a lot to take away from HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiere, but one scene will linger in viewers’ memories for weeks — if not years — to come. Halfway through the episode, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) goes into labor, a cautiously optimistic moment for the kingdom as husband King Viserys (Paddy Considine) prays for a long-awaited son. When the baby breaches, a maester tells Viserys that they can save either mother or child, the latter by cutting into Aemma’s belly. He hedges his bets on that coveted baby boy, leading to a harrowing scene of Aemma shrieking while multiple...
What Roommate Red Flags Do You Wish You'd Noticed Before Moving In With Someone New?
New roommates are either the chillest people or a walking red flag. 🚩
RELATED PEOPLE
Lili Reinhart Talks Her New Rom-Com "Look Both Ways," Being Taken Seriously In Hollywood, And Life After "Riverdale"
"I think it's a good time for young women in this industry to be putting their boss pants on and be taken seriously, for sure. I'm like, 'Hell yeah! Let's keep going!'"
People
Amazon Shoppers Think 'the Best Organizer Ever' Is This Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar, and It's on Sale
Staying on top of your schedule can be difficult, especially if you have a big family. Keeping track of the day's to-dos is essential, and while you could set reminders on your phone, sometimes old-fashioned handwritten lists are best. The Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle from Home & Me is...
People
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
Stephen Colletti Says 'Laguna Beach' Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad 'Love Triangle' Made His 'Blood Boil'
Stephen Colletti is getting real about a major Laguna Beach storyline. Reflecting on the MTV show's portrayal that he was cheating on then-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari with costar Lauren Conrad, the 36-year-old shut down that narrative as being crafted by the show's producers. "I had a huge problem with this because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale
You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato is reflecting on their childhood in the spotlight. The 30-year-old singer looked back at their Disney beginnings in conversation with PopCrush last week, revealing that she'd tell young stars with the network not to rush growing up. "It's more important to have a personal life than it is...
Comments / 0