Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Secret Service protection would follow Donald Trump to the slammer if he ever ended up there, former agents say
As Trump's legal problems mount, ex-Secret Service agents wonder who would protect him in prison. Trump would likely retain a Secret Service detail if he's in state or federal custody. The agents probably wouldn't share a cell with a convicted ex-president, but they could be nearby. Visit Insider's homepage for...
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Former Trump adviser says she found classified documents in White House ladies’ bathroom
A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving."I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.Sign up for our newsletters.
Fact check: Bruce Reinhart, who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, was not appointed by Trump
Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who approved the FBI's search warrant, was appointed by district court judges, not by Trump, in 2018.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'
Tim O'Brien, a writer who wrote Trump Nation in 2005, said the Trump Org will go out of business. The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years. "I think a lot of this is going...
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Trump Suddenly Loves 'Sleazy' FBI Agents, Insists He Always 'Has Their Backs'
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to impeach Merrick Garland, saying the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid was a 'a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Mar-a-Lago raid. Greene said Garland's approval to seek a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago "constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent." The FBI recovered 11 boxes containing classified records that Trump took from the White House.
creators.com
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
CBS News
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
A Rudy Giuliani associate wrote a letter asking Trump to give him a 'general pardon' and the Presidential Medal of Freedom after January 6 attack, book says
Maria Ryan wrote a letter to Trump asking for Rudy Giuliani to be pardoned, according to a new book. The letter was intercepted by another Giuliani ally, the book, which was obtained by the NYT, said. A lawyer for Giuliani, who has denied seeking a pardon, said his client was...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
