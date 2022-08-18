ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
The Independent

Former Trump adviser says she found classified documents in White House ladies’ bathroom

A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving."I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.Sign up for our newsletters.
Daily Montanan

Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned

Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to impeach Merrick Garland, saying the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid was a 'a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Mar-a-Lago raid. Greene said Garland's approval to seek a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago "constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent." The FBI recovered 11 boxes containing classified records that Trump took from the White House.
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
CBS News

Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
POTUS

