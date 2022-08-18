Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera to be honored with a blood drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive Friday, August 26 to honor Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. The “12 Days of Hope” event will be held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station at 6601 Pine Lake Road. Herrera...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
klkntv.com
Grueling 22-hour march to Omaha raises $250,000 for veterans in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some gritty community members embarked on one of the most physically intense fundraisers Lincoln has to offer. the 50 Mile March kicked off at the steps of the capital building and will last 22 hours as they trek to Omaha. “There is a huge problem...
klkntv.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
klkntv.com
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
CDC confirms presence of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed the presence of a “brain-eating amoeba” in the Elkhorn River. Officials confirmed that the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was responsible for the death of a Douglas County child. The Douglas County Health Department continues to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
klkntv.com
Sixth annual Railyard Rims in Lincoln aims to raise $10,000 for YMCA
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of 20 businesses laced up their basketball shoes for the sixth annual Railyard Rims event. The event started Friday evening in the Haymarket with the Company Cup. The businesses competed for the “golden rim” and, of course, bragging rights. The event is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Trending warmer; Rain chances fairly small for now
Sunday was another day without many changes to the overall weather pattern. In other words, we were successful in holding onto the comfortable air mass!. For Sunday night, we expect clear skies. It’s another “windows open” kind of night where you could get away with opening the windows and giving the A/C a rest. We’re forecasting a low temperature on Monday morning in the upper-50s in Lincoln. There may also be some patchy fog in a few areas.
klkntv.com
Another gorgeous day on Sunday
The upper-level disturbance that influenced our weather pattern in recent days has finally pushed east. Nebraska is now on the back side of this system, which has allowed a very comfortable pattern to take effect. Any fair weather cumulus clouds that develop on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out during the...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after ramming into officer with motorcycle downtown, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested the motorcyclist who rammed into an officer downtown last week. On Aug. 11, a bike patrol officer was struck by a man driving a green motorcycle near P Street and Centennial Mall Park. The officer was then knocked to the ground...
klkntv.com
Lux Center for the Arts offers a ‘huge variety’ of exhibits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanks to Gladys Lux, a professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University, The Lux Center for the Arts has been giving the community of Lincoln an outlet for expression for 45 years. “Sometimes, words are not enough,” said Lindsey Clausen, the associate director of The Lux “And...
klkntv.com
Steamroller takes to the streets to make art prints
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As history continues to move forward, so does the understanding of what art is. With empty streets and a capable steamroller driver, who are local artists on-site what was once construction work is now artwork. This type of art is referred to as steamroller printing,...
klkntv.com
CHI Health offers tips for keeping kids safe from illness this school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts with CHI Health say that despite concerns about vaccinations, children still need to be prepared as they head into the school year. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased concerns around vaccinations. Some led to parents deciding not to vaccinate their children. “If...
klkntv.com
Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
klkntv.com
Ohio University names football field after former Husker coach Frank Solich
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker coach is set to be honored for his work in a big way, but not in Nebraska. Ohio University announced Friday that its football field would now don the name of longtime coach Frank Solich. Solich spent 16 seasons coaching the Bobcats...
Comments / 0