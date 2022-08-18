Read full article on original website
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
Lantern Festival wows crowd at Ross Park Zoo
A spectacular display of large animal-shaped lanterns is illuminating the Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton five nights a week.
ACA Hosts 17th-annual Garlic Festival
The American Civic Association held its 17th-annual garlic festival today. The event aims to represent a variety of cultures through garlic filled dishes. For the first time, the festival was held at Ross Park Zoo -- traditionally held in the ACA parking lot. The venue was filled with sponsors, vendors,...
Elmira Corning Regional prepares for busy weekend at Watkins Glen International
Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend. It’s not just […]
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever
The death of a seven-year-old during a Watkins Glen road race led to big changes in motorsports. The post The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun
On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen underway after weather delay
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the road course at Watkins Glen International began Sunday with cars running on rain tires after a weather delay of about two hours. Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay and rain then moved in at […]
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
Arnot Ogden Medical Center Celebrates Little Miracles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center celebrated a NICU reunion and its 50th anniversary. The event had live music, face painting, a bouncy house and loads of sweets to celebrate all the graduates of the NICU. Lauren Little, an organizer of the event, said the parents of NICU...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
