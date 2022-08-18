ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

ACA Hosts 17th-annual Garlic Festival

The American Civic Association held its 17th-annual garlic festival today. The event aims to represent a variety of cultures through garlic filled dishes. For the first time, the festival was held at Ross Park Zoo -- traditionally held in the ACA parking lot. The venue was filled with sponsors, vendors,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun

On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
SPRINGWATER, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Ogden Medical Center Celebrates Little Miracles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center celebrated a NICU reunion and its 50th anniversary. The event had live music, face painting, a bouncy house and loads of sweets to celebrate all the graduates of the NICU. Lauren Little, an organizer of the event, said the parents of NICU...
ELMIRA, NY

Community Policy