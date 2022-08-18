Read full article on original website
Related
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
Coroner’s Office: Man who crashed into apartment had been shot in head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the GBI confirmed the cause of death for the man who crashed his vehicle into an apartment building, causing it to catch fire. Jerry Walton, 44, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 after officials were able to remove his body from the […]
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
WTVM
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother spoke out after losing her 4-month-old baby to Shaken Baby Syndrome. Caroline Keller issued a statement about her son, Jamason, saying,
“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia. The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes. News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings.” […]
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
unionspringsherald.com
Long Family seeks information
Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
Comments / 1