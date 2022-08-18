ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Lee
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Sentencing#Wrbl#Clerk S Office
WRBL News 3

“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia.  The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes.  News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings.” […]
AUBURN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Long Family seeks information

Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy