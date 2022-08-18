Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to tout hand-picked school board candidates, education agenda
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville on Sunday evening for his education tour. He’s doing it to tout his list of hand-picked school board candidates and talk about his statewide and sometimes controversial education agenda. DeSantis said the candidates he has endorsed are pro-parent,...
counton2.com
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
News4Jax.com
‘It was not OK’: Former student says accused ex-St. Johns County assistant coach targeted multiple girls
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As recently as December 2021, there were serious complaints made against a former coach in St. Johns County schools that led to him being accused of sexual battery on students stemming from incidents that allegedly happened four years ago. Tylar Reagan was banned from district property...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
'There was a shark on my arm': Pennsylvania woman bitten by shark in Myrtle Beach
"I just felt something -- I guess -- bite me and there was a shark on my arm," said Karen Sites.
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Home Depot proposes a third St. Johns County store
The Home Depot proposes to build a store in World Commerce Center, which would be the retailer’s third St. Johns County location. St. Johns County received a preapplication for a 136,014-square-foot building on 14.7 acres at 655 World Commerce Center Parkway. The plans call for a 107,896-square-foot building and...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
2 Myrtle Beach swimmers bitten by sharks on the same day
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened...
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
News4Jax.com
Damage left behind after tornado warning issued in Duval, St. Johns counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of northern St. Johns County and southern Duval County on Sunday evening as a group of severe storms moved through the area. The warning was issued for the Fruit Cove area around 5:39 p.m. and expired at 6 p.m.
AOL Corp
2 people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters: What to know about eating the shellfish
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A man in Pensacola, Florida, died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun...
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
St. Augustine house that was shelter to Civil Rights activists facing possible demolition, relocation
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Patti Berry and her husband, David Manaute purchased the Canright house in 2021. They've spent their time and a lot money preserving the house and its historical legacy. "We want people to feel the feeling when you get when you come in and see and...
