ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
counton2.com

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Intera Gec Llc Of
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Home Depot proposes a third St. Johns County store

The Home Depot proposes to build a store in World Commerce Center, which would be the retailer’s third St. Johns County location. St. Johns County received a preapplication for a 136,014-square-foot building on 14.7 acres at 655 World Commerce Center Parkway. The plans call for a 107,896-square-foot building and...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy