ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Watch: OSU coach Mike Gundy does one-armed pushups while talking with reporters

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6QJ7_0hM5bY4F00
OSU football coach Mike Gundy, speaking at the team's media day Saturday in Stillwater. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is well-known for his wacky antics and quotable moments during press conferences and interactions with media members.

In just his third season with the Cowboys in 2007, he provided the legendary "I'm a man, I'm 40" rant, and he recently called out Oklahoma and Texas for leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by saying they did it "all for the money."

The recently-turned 55 year-old was at it again on Thursday morning.

Gundy served as Oklahoma State's quarterback from 1986 through 1989, registering 7,997 passing yards and 54 touchdowns against 37 interceptions across 42 career regular season games. He's about to begin his 19th season at the helm of his alma mater and during his run as head coach, the team has compiled a 149-69 regular season mark and 11-5 record in bowl games.

2021 was one of Gundy's most successful campaigns, as the Cowboys finished 12-2, were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP college football poll during the season and ended the year at No. 7, while capping their season with a win in the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, his second time earning the honor.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco 'on fire' since being installed as Jets' temporary QB1

With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next month with a bone bruise and tear in his meniscus, it looks like 14-year NFL veteran Joe Flacco is making the most of the new opportunity and impressing since taking over the offense this week. The Jets got...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Adam Engel
Yardbarker

Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City

The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowl Games#Fiesta Bowl#American Football#Osu#Sec#Oklahoma State#Ap
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Musselman likes the Hogs possible freshmen three-guard set

The Razorbacks’ European tour has created a great buzz as the fall nears, Arkansas finishing the trip 4-0. The Eurotrip gave head coach Eric Musselman a chance to really see what his roster had to offer while testing some potential lineups. Like three ball-handlers on the court at the same time. This isn’t a new or innovative style in college basketball. Three-guard sets have been around since the early 90s. Jay Wright and Villanova became very successful using three guards in the starting lineup, sometimes even four. Nick Smith Jr, Anthony Black, and Davonte Davis give Musselman that luxury. “I really like how Devo, A.B.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back

Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy