Watch: OSU coach Mike Gundy does one-armed pushups while talking with reporters

OSU football coach Mike Gundy, speaking at the team's media day Saturday in Stillwater. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is well-known for his wacky antics and quotable moments during press conferences and interactions with media members.

In just his third season with the Cowboys in 2007, he provided the legendary "I'm a man, I'm 40" rant, and he recently called out Oklahoma and Texas for leaving the Big 12 for the SEC by saying they did it "all for the money."

The recently-turned 55 year-old was at it again on Thursday morning.

Gundy served as Oklahoma State's quarterback from 1986 through 1989, registering 7,997 passing yards and 54 touchdowns against 37 interceptions across 42 career regular season games. He's about to begin his 19th season at the helm of his alma mater and during his run as head coach, the team has compiled a 149-69 regular season mark and 11-5 record in bowl games.

2021 was one of Gundy's most successful campaigns, as the Cowboys finished 12-2, were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP college football poll during the season and ended the year at No. 7, while capping their season with a win in the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, his second time earning the honor.