Tenaha, TX

KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Harris Fund Awards Grants to Nonprofits Serving Shelby County

August 19, 2022 - Grants from the John Harris Community Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler, Texas, were awarded to Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library, Discovery Science Place and East Texas Food Bank. Discovery Science...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Timpson, TX
Tenaha, TX
Texas Education
KTRE

Kilgore Rangerettes ‘show off’ new line Saturday night

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s their first show featuring the eighty-third line. The Kilgore College Rangerettes will be performing in “Showoffs” Saturday evening at Kilgore College. But, it’s more than a performance: it’s also to reveal their new officers for the season. There are 68...
KILGORE, TX
kjas.com

Pendleton Park construction has started

Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Center Noon Lions Club Hosting Free Magic Show Saturday Aug. 20th

August 19, 2022 - Free. Come one. Come all!! This Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30am in the morning at the Windham Civic Center, Center TX. Bring your friends!. Center Noon Lions club is hosting a magic show with a real magician doing magic tricks. Then, enjoy a host of other activities including balloon animals, Face Painting and a real Fire truck will be there to climb on and explore.
NewsBreak
Education
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Joyce Ann (Buro) Rogers

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Paul Gwinn officiating. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
CENTER, TX
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NW Shelby County

August 21, 2022 - At 4:08pm, Sunday, August 21, 2022, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas, Southeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas, and Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas until 5:00pm. At 4:08pm, a severe thunderstorm was...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

