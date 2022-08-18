Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD Announces 'A' Rating; Gives Thanks to Dedication of Staff, Students
August 19, 2022 - Accountability ratings for 2021-2022 school year have been released by TEA. We are proud to announce that Joaquin ISD received an A, which is the highest rating that a district can earn. Hard work pays off! The dedication of our staff and students is evident in...
KTBS
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
scttx.com
Harris Fund Awards Grants to Nonprofits Serving Shelby County
August 19, 2022 - Grants from the John Harris Community Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler, Texas, were awarded to Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library, Discovery Science Place and East Texas Food Bank. Discovery Science...
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where he could be, why he had not […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) The disappearance of eight people inspired a group of East Texans to research cold cases on their own. One of the group's members talks to KLTV about their work. Saturday Weather Trivia. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT. True or False: RADAR is...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
KTRE
Kilgore Rangerettes ‘show off’ new line Saturday night
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s their first show featuring the eighty-third line. The Kilgore College Rangerettes will be performing in “Showoffs” Saturday evening at Kilgore College. But, it’s more than a performance: it’s also to reveal their new officers for the season. There are 68...
Brandon Joslin takes over the Spring Hill football program
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — High school football kicks off this coming week, and for the Spring Hill Panthers, they will once again be heading into a new year with a new head coach. Brandon Joslin will be the third Spring Hill head football coach in the last four years and plans to change the Panthers’ […]
kjas.com
Pendleton Park construction has started
Construction has started on the area’s newest public use recreational facility. Pendleton Park, located at Toledo Bend Reservoir in the Pendleton Harbor Community in Sabine County, is a project of the Sabine River Authority. SRA officials say the park will feature a multi‐lane boat ramp with a protective jetty,...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
scttx.com
Center Noon Lions Club Hosting Free Magic Show Saturday Aug. 20th
August 19, 2022 - Free. Come one. Come all!! This Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30am in the morning at the Windham Civic Center, Center TX. Bring your friends!. Center Noon Lions club is hosting a magic show with a real magician doing magic tricks. Then, enjoy a host of other activities including balloon animals, Face Painting and a real Fire truck will be there to climb on and explore.
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
scttx.com
Joyce Ann (Buro) Rogers
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Paul Gwinn officiating. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Cushing was named after Edward Benjamin Cushing
CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton saluted another small town. This time it was Cushing. The town was founded in 1902, and the Texas and New Orleans railroad would soon be built through the area. A post office opened that same year, and the town was plotted...
KTAL
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
scttx.com
NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NW Shelby County
August 21, 2022 - At 4:08pm, Sunday, August 21, 2022, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas, Southeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas, and Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas until 5:00pm. At 4:08pm, a severe thunderstorm was...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
