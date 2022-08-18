Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact: Nilou Officially Revealed
The latest of Genshin Impact and HoYoverse drip marketing featured three new characters set to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.1, including Nilou. Nilou Announcement Nilou ‧ Dance of LotuslightStar of Zubayr Theater If you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.#GenshinImpact #Nilou pic.twitter.com/jWFovtKigY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022 From […] The post Genshin Impact: Nilou Officially Revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tower of Fantasy bug caused Nemesis Banner to disappear prematurely
Players may have noticed a Tower of Fantasy bug when they logged in today, causing the Nemesis Special Order banner to disappear prematurely and having their limited-time tokens to black gold. Tower of Fantasy, like most Gacha games, has a revolving Special Order banner with featured characters that are only available during the Special Order […] The post Tower of Fantasy bug caused Nemesis Banner to disappear prematurely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact: Everything We Know About Cyno
Cyno was first featured in one of the first Genshin Impact trailers ever released. Now, he reappears on the Sumeru preview. Here’s everything we know about him. The information stated below were not released through official means unless stated otherwise. These are consolidated data from multiple unofficial sources. As such, these are subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. There might also be story spoilers present, especially under the Lore section.
House of the Dragon episode 1 ending explained
Three years after Game of Thrones ended on HBO, its successor has finally premiered its first episode. While there have been qualms about this series, no thanks to GoT’s lackluster conclusion, the first installment of the initial season looks very promising. Here is House of the Dragon episode 1 ending explained to shed light on this new entry into the franchise Game of Thrones started.
