Chirality describes a molecule that can't be superimposed on its own mirror image. Two geometrically different chiral molecules of the same formula, distinguished by the R- and S- configuration, exhibit different optical properties. More intriguingly, a material block made of the same chiral molecules can function like a security gate when electrons swarm through, only granting access to electrons with the same spin identity. That is, electrons in spin up state will make their way through the chiral molecules that favors spin up state, while electrons in the spin down state will get blocked and deflected, or vice versa. This intrinsic filtering effect known as chiral-induced spin selectivity (CISS) is of great interest for quantum information processing, where information is stored as spin charge.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO