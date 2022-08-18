Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers call for more work to balance nitrogen cycle
More than 112 years ago, Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch industrialized a process that could produce ammonia from nitrogen readily available in the air, creating commercially viable chemical fertilizer capable of improving crop production. Considered to be one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century, the Haber-Bosch process is still used to grow crops around the world. It saved millions from famine, but it, along with other human activities, is disrupting the planet's nitrogen cycle, warming the globe, and potentially risking the health of millions.
Phys.org
Scientists fine-tune 'tweezers of sound' for contactless manipulation of objects
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have successfully enhanced technology to lift small particles using sound waves. Their "acoustic tweezers" could lift things from reflective surfaces without physical contact, but stability remained an issue. Now, using an adaptive algorithm to fine-tune how the tweezers are controlled, they have drastically improved how stably the particles can be lifted. With further miniaturization, this technology could be deployed in a vast range of environments, including space.
Phys.org
The locked library: Tendinosis causes cells to reorder their DNA incorrectly
Imagine you're trying to do a job and all of the information you need to do it is in a few books at the library. Except, those books are randomly arranged along with all the other books on shelves across the whole building. Without that vital information from the books you were looking for, you wouldn't perform your job very well.
Phys.org
Genomic region exclusively dedicated to the formation and regeneration of a single organ
The first mutation of the wingless gene was found by accident in Drosophila in the 1970s, following the observation of flies that did not possess wings, hence its name. Fifteen years after its discovery, the gene was found to be conserved in mammals, an event that gave rise to foundation of the wnt gene family. Mutations in wnt genes lead to various types of cancer.
Phys.org
Microscopic color converters move small laser-based devices closer to reality
Lasers are everywhere. Devices that use them transmit information and enable the existence of long-distance communications and the internet; they aid doctors performing surgeries and engineers manufacturing advanced tools and technologies; and day-to-day, we encounter lasers as we scan our groceries and watch DVDs. "In the 60-some years since they were invented, lasers have absolutely transformed our lives," said Giulio Cerullo, a nonlinear optics researcher at Politecnico di Milano in Italy.
Phys.org
How mitochondrial dysfunction leads to premature aging and disease
Researchers at the University at Buffalo and their collaborators have developed powerful new ways to study and potentially reverse the cellular mechanisms that cause mitochondrial diseases and premature aging. Mitochondria provide the lion's share of energy that cells need to function normally, so genetic defects in mitochondria can cause severe...
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Phys.org
Sandcastle engineering: A geotechnical engineer explains how water, air and sand create solid structures
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
Phys.org
New model for predicting belief change
A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Phys.org
Developmental biologists map multi-gene activity hotspots in developing embryos for the first time
Years of work by developmental biologists from Trinity College Dublin, working with colleagues at the University of Edinburgh's MRC Human Genetics Unit, has yielded a resource that will help researchers assess how key genes control the differentiation of tissues and organs of developing embryos. The collaborative team, which has just...
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Phys.org
Growing alfalfa in Martian-like soil and filtering water using bacteria and Martian basalt
A team of researchers at Iowa State University has found that it may be possible to grow alfalfa successfully on Mars. The group has written a paper describing their work and have published it on the open-access site PLOS ONE. As various groups around the world ponder the possibility of...
Phys.org
Chirality and chiral-induced spin selectivity
Chirality describes a molecule that can't be superimposed on its own mirror image. Two geometrically different chiral molecules of the same formula, distinguished by the R- and S- configuration, exhibit different optical properties. More intriguingly, a material block made of the same chiral molecules can function like a security gate when electrons swarm through, only granting access to electrons with the same spin identity. That is, electrons in spin up state will make their way through the chiral molecules that favors spin up state, while electrons in the spin down state will get blocked and deflected, or vice versa. This intrinsic filtering effect known as chiral-induced spin selectivity (CISS) is of great interest for quantum information processing, where information is stored as spin charge.
Phys.org
Electron slow motion: Ion physics on the femtosecond scale
How do different materials react to the impact of ions? This is a question that plays an important role in many areas of research—for example, in nuclear fusion research, when the walls of the fusion reactor are bombarded by high-energy ions, but also in semiconductor technology, when semiconductors are bombarded with ion beams to produce tiny structures.
Phys.org
Researchers detect dozens of new variable stars
By observing the field of globular cluster Palomar 2 with the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO), astronomers have discovered 32 new variable stars. The newfound variables are mostly RR Lyrae stars and cluster members. The finding is reported in a paper published August 16 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Variable stars...
Phys.org
Astronomers solve the case of missing carbon monoxide in protoplanetary disks
Astronomers frequently observe carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries. The compound is ultra-bright and extremely common in protoplanetary disks—regions of dust and gas where planets form around young stars—making it a prime target for scientists. But for the last decade or so, something hasn't been adding up when it...
Phys.org
Study reveals imbalance in urban greenspace planning leads to severe inequalities in access to greenspace among cities
Greenspace is an important component of urban nature, providing vital ecosystem services to society and protecting human health. The United Nations specified the need for "providing universal access to greenspace for urban residents" in the 11th Sustainable Development Goal of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. However, it remains unclear how far we are from achieving this goal in the global context because there are no reliable and accurate data on the exposure of population to green spaces in the world.
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
Phys.org
Spatial-network modeling may offer new path to monitoring political hotspots
An improvement to a computer model may help scientists better predict the future moves of political factions and locate where they might interact with other—often rival—groups, according to Penn State researchers. Predicting those moves could provide an early warning system for potential civil conflicts and violence, they added.
Phys.org
Study sheds new light on materials assembly in confinement
Cramming multiple pairs of shoes into a vacation suitcase, twisting and flipping them into different arrangements to fit every pair needed, is a familiar optimization problem faced by harried travelers. This same problem is well known to engineers—when given a number of objects with a particular shape, how can they be packed into a container? And which pattern will that packing form?
