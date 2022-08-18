Read full article on original website
The OnePlus Nord 3 is on the way, with a host of other Nord gadgets
It's been a little while since we heard anything about the OnePlus Nord 3, but it looks as though we might not have to wait too much longer before the next affordable OnePlus handset gets an official unveiling. According to reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (opens in new tab), the OnePlus...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
TechRadar
Save £580 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by trading in your old tech - that's a third off
This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deal could be just the thing to tame the whopping price of the company's latest flagship phone. You can get up to a £580 discount (opens in new tab) at Samsung by trading in your old smartphone. That's over a third off, dropping the price of the new handset from £1,649 to £1,069. But be quick - the deal ends on August 25.
TechRadar
Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 review
The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 are good-looking true wireless earbuds offering excellent active noise-cancellation and impressive sound and call quality. They’re also light and relatively comfortable – though the fit took some getting used to. Battery life is a little disappointing at 4 hours with ANC on and 18 more from the case, but otherwise Huawei's new reasonably affordable buds really can challenge Apple’s AirPods, which is no mean feat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing
There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
TechRadar
I almost didn't screw up the self-repair on my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Do you look at your broken Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and think you couldn't possibly fix it yourself? So did I, until I found out Samsung supported self-repair. Then I dove into the process head and hands first, and I'm happier with my results. When I bought my Samsung Galaxy...
NFL・
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be almost identical to the S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was in some ways a big upgrade on the S21 Ultra, offering a new design and an S Pen slot, among other changes, but by the sounds of things the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be more just a tiny tweak on the current model.
TechRadar
The best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals and sales in August 2022
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is already priced reasonably, but there are often discounts on the versatile tablet that make it even better value for money. We've rounded up today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals here. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is an affordable Windows 10...
New iPad, iPad Pros tipped to appear at an Apple event in October
Right now there's a lot of focus on the new iPhones that Apple is due to unveil in September, but we're also expecting a new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad 2022 and two new iPad Pro 2022 models in the coming months – and we just got some more information on the upcoming slates.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get shown off in an early hands on
We don't know exactly when the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are going to get a full launch – September or October seem like good bets – but in the meantime a hands on video showing off prototypes of both phones has emerged. The revealing...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 'mainstream' CPU prices might stay put, leaving Intel out on a limb
AMD is getting ready to launch its Ryzen 7000-series processors in the next several weeks, and if a new report is to be believed, it won't be jacking up the prices on its "mainstream" processors. The news comes from industry outlet Digitimes (opens in new tab), which reports that Intel...
TechRadar
Nvidia offers sneak peek at Grace CPU Superchip, its 144-core monster
Nvidia has offered up new information about its upcoming Grace CPU Superchip, a monster 144-core server processor built to accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Ahead of its presentation at Hot Chips 34, the company revealed the processor is manufactured on a specialized version of TSMC’s 4nm process node that’s tuned for the specific characteristics of its products.
TechRadar
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
TechRadar
6 things you need to do as soon as you buy a new smartphone, according to an expert
Having worked at TechRadar for many years now, I've used more new phones than I can count. And every time I start the review process for a new one, I boot it up fresh, as though I had just bought the thing and was using it like a normal buyer would.
Samsung's new handsets usher in new era of form factor diversity
The 2000s were a unique time for smartphone design. There were candybar phones, flip phones, slider phones and even taco phones (the gaming focused Nokia N-Gage placed its speaker and microphone on the side of the device rather than on the front). Full QWERTY keyboards were popularised by BlackBerry and...
TechRadar
What if your laptop was a keyboard? Pentaform envisions a new future for portable PCs
London-based tech startup Pentaform has, it seems, struck gold. Its ‘Abacus’ compact PC was officially revealed earlier this year at CES, and when the Kickstarter (opens in new tab) for funding opened in July, the £35,000 goal was smashed in under two hours. A few months later and the Kickstarter is at almost ten times the original goal, with Pentaform now pushing to deliver the product to markets in third-world countries.
TechRadar
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
The Pixel 6 could still get face unlock, along with the Pixel 7
We were somewhat disappointed with the lack of face unlock functionality on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro when they launched last year – but as work continues on the Pixel 7, it looks as though the feature might make it to the older phones too.
Google is working on bringing a crucial missing feature to Wear OS
At the moment, if you switch to a new smartphone and you're sticking with the same Wear OS smartwatch, your only (officially supported) option is to reset the watch and start again from scratch. That's not an ideal scenario – but it looks as though help is on the way.
Dolby Atmos makes House of the Dragon a first for HBO Max
It’s one of the most eagerly awaited TV shows in recent memory, and fans of George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga look set to be in for a visual treat, with confirmation that House of the Dragon is being made available in 4K HDR & Dolby Atmos on HBO Max.
