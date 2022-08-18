ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
TechRadar

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 review

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 are good-looking true wireless earbuds offering excellent active noise-cancellation and impressive sound and call quality. They’re also light and relatively comfortable – though the fit took some getting used to. Battery life is a little disappointing at 4 hours with ANC on and 18 more from the case, but otherwise Huawei's new reasonably affordable buds really can challenge Apple’s AirPods, which is no mean feat.
TechRadar

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing

There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
TechRadar

I almost didn't screw up the self-repair on my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Do you look at your broken Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and think you couldn't possibly fix it yourself? So did I, until I found out Samsung supported self-repair. Then I dove into the process head and hands first, and I'm happier with my results. When I bought my Samsung Galaxy...
TechRadar

The best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals and sales in August 2022

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is already priced reasonably, but there are often discounts on the versatile tablet that make it even better value for money. We've rounded up today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 deals here. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is an affordable Windows 10...
TechRadar

Nvidia offers sneak peek at Grace CPU Superchip, its 144-core monster

Nvidia has offered up new information about its upcoming Grace CPU Superchip, a monster 144-core server processor built to accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Ahead of its presentation at Hot Chips 34, the company revealed the processor is manufactured on a specialized version of TSMC’s 4nm process node that’s tuned for the specific characteristics of its products.
TechRadar

MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review

A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
TechRadar

What if your laptop was a keyboard? Pentaform envisions a new future for portable PCs

London-based tech startup Pentaform has, it seems, struck gold. Its ‘Abacus’ compact PC was officially revealed earlier this year at CES, and when the Kickstarter (opens in new tab) for funding opened in July, the £35,000 goal was smashed in under two hours. A few months later and the Kickstarter is at almost ten times the original goal, with Pentaform now pushing to deliver the product to markets in third-world countries.
TechRadar

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
