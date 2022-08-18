Read full article on original website
Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
cbs4indy.com
Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
IMPD: 1 injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the Avondale Meadows apartment complex in the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court, near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates woman found shot at motel
IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police IMPD confirmed a person is in custody.
WTHR
IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
WTHR
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Indianapolis man charged after 11-year-old girl reports being assaulted in park
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a child was assaulted in a park on the near east side. Neighbors along Forest Manor Avenue say police were all over Legacy Park of Hope Tuesday night, investigating after an 11-year-old girl told them a man sexually assaulted her there. After police...
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida show 56-year-old Erik William Hanson was […]
Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
wdrb.com
2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
WTHR
