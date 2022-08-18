ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connersville, IN

WTHR

Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
Connersville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Connersville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the Avondale Meadows apartment complex in the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court, near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
MUNCIE, IN
#The Indiana State Police
WTHR

IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
HAMILTON, OH
WTHR

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Marion teen near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police reported an overnight shooting near the Ball State campus that killed a 19-year-old Marion man. On Sunday, the 21-year-old accused of killing him was arrested. Police arrested Malek Williams, 21, on a preliminary charge of murder for the fatal shooting Que' Aundre Johnson near...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
COLUMBUS, IN
