Winman Middle School delays students’ start date

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Winman Middle School in Warwick announced Wednesday that school will begin a little later than originally planned.

The anticipated start date is now Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to administrators.

Students were supposed to return on Sept. 1, but the start of school was postponed to ensure their safety.

Administrators say they’re working to address fire code protection issues that were found as a construction project wrapped up.

