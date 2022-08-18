ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Winman Middle School delays students’ start date

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAozP_0hM5Y5Bq00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Winman Middle School in Warwick announced Wednesday that school will begin a little later than originally planned.

The anticipated start date is now Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to administrators.

Students were supposed to return on Sept. 1, but the start of school was postponed to ensure their safety.

Administrators say they’re working to address fire code protection issues that were found as a construction project wrapped up.

