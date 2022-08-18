ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Big Ten football coming to WHIO-TV starting in 2023

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344BSo_0hM5XaEn00
Michigan State v Ohio State COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half touchdown catch against the Michigan State Spartans with Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DAYTON — WHIO-TV and CBS Sports will be one of the new homes for fans of Big Ten football and basketball teams starting in 2023 as part of a huge new media rights deal announced Thursday.

CBS, including WHIO-TV, will now air Big Ten football games, including Ohio State, starting next season in addition to continuing a partnership with the conference for basketball games in the winter, according to announcements from the conference and CBS.

Marquee Big Ten games will be featured on WHIO-TV starting at 3:30 p.m. next season. As part of the 2023 package, CBS will air seven football games with the number expanding to 15 regular season games in 2024.

>>Former Bengals great Ken Riley named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class

WHIO-TV and CBS will be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2024 and 2028, rotating with Fox and NBC the other years.

In addition to the football media rights, CBS will also continue a 32-year partnership broadcasting Big Ten men’s basketball. Continuing a 25-year tradition, the conference’s men’s basketball semifinals and final will air on WHIO-TV, leading into the NCAA Selection Show. CBS will now broadcast the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final as part of the new media rights agreement.

The seven-year deal between CBS and the Big Ten runs through the 2029-2030 season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport

GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
WHIO Dayton

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

At least 1,400 AES customers are without power from Saturday’s storms

Saturday’s strong storms this afternoon have knocked power out for some Miami Valley residents in mainly Clinton and Miami Counties. At least 1,400 AES customers are without power as of 6:20 p.m., according to AES’ power outage map. This includes the following counties:. Clinton- 1,217. Miami- 200. Greene-...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trooper hit by car, taken to hospital in Beavercreek Twp.

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a car on Trebein Road in Butler Township early Sunday morning. Around 4 a.m. troopers were called to a car that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebein road. When they arrived on scene troopers found the car in a ditch abandoned, according to a release.
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Whio Tv#American Football#Cbs Sports#Ohio State#Nbc#The Ncaa Selection Show
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy