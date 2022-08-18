Big Ten football coming to WHIO-TV starting in 2023

Michigan State v Ohio State COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half touchdown catch against the Michigan State Spartans with Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DAYTON — WHIO-TV and CBS Sports will be one of the new homes for fans of Big Ten football and basketball teams starting in 2023 as part of a huge new media rights deal announced Thursday.

CBS, including WHIO-TV, will now air Big Ten football games, including Ohio State, starting next season in addition to continuing a partnership with the conference for basketball games in the winter, according to announcements from the conference and CBS.

Marquee Big Ten games will be featured on WHIO-TV starting at 3:30 p.m. next season. As part of the 2023 package, CBS will air seven football games with the number expanding to 15 regular season games in 2024.

WHIO-TV and CBS will be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2024 and 2028, rotating with Fox and NBC the other years.

In addition to the football media rights, CBS will also continue a 32-year partnership broadcasting Big Ten men’s basketball. Continuing a 25-year tradition, the conference’s men’s basketball semifinals and final will air on WHIO-TV, leading into the NCAA Selection Show. CBS will now broadcast the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament final as part of the new media rights agreement.

The seven-year deal between CBS and the Big Ten runs through the 2029-2030 season.

