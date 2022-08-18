Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Genomic region exclusively dedicated to the formation and regeneration of a single organ
The first mutation of the wingless gene was found by accident in Drosophila in the 1970s, following the observation of flies that did not possess wings, hence its name. Fifteen years after its discovery, the gene was found to be conserved in mammals, an event that gave rise to foundation of the wnt gene family. Mutations in wnt genes lead to various types of cancer.
Phys.org
Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses shoot formation in apples
Recently, a team led by Professor Dong Zhang from the College of Horticulture, Northwest A&F University, published a research article entitled "Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses adventitious shoot formation in apple" in Horticulture Research. The authors showed that the genotype of apple leaves was a...
Phys.org
Microscopic color converters move small laser-based devices closer to reality
Lasers are everywhere. Devices that use them transmit information and enable the existence of long-distance communications and the internet; they aid doctors performing surgeries and engineers manufacturing advanced tools and technologies; and day-to-day, we encounter lasers as we scan our groceries and watch DVDs. "In the 60-some years since they were invented, lasers have absolutely transformed our lives," said Giulio Cerullo, a nonlinear optics researcher at Politecnico di Milano in Italy.
Phys.org
How mitochondrial dysfunction leads to premature aging and disease
Researchers at the University at Buffalo and their collaborators have developed powerful new ways to study and potentially reverse the cellular mechanisms that cause mitochondrial diseases and premature aging. Mitochondria provide the lion's share of energy that cells need to function normally, so genetic defects in mitochondria can cause severe...
Phys.org
Chirality and chiral-induced spin selectivity
Chirality describes a molecule that can't be superimposed on its own mirror image. Two geometrically different chiral molecules of the same formula, distinguished by the R- and S- configuration, exhibit different optical properties. More intriguingly, a material block made of the same chiral molecules can function like a security gate when electrons swarm through, only granting access to electrons with the same spin identity. That is, electrons in spin up state will make their way through the chiral molecules that favors spin up state, while electrons in the spin down state will get blocked and deflected, or vice versa. This intrinsic filtering effect known as chiral-induced spin selectivity (CISS) is of great interest for quantum information processing, where information is stored as spin charge.
Phys.org
The locked library: Tendinosis causes cells to reorder their DNA incorrectly
Imagine you're trying to do a job and all of the information you need to do it is in a few books at the library. Except, those books are randomly arranged along with all the other books on shelves across the whole building. Without that vital information from the books you were looking for, you wouldn't perform your job very well.
Phys.org
Electron slow motion: Ion physics on the femtosecond scale
How do different materials react to the impact of ions? This is a question that plays an important role in many areas of research—for example, in nuclear fusion research, when the walls of the fusion reactor are bombarded by high-energy ions, but also in semiconductor technology, when semiconductors are bombarded with ion beams to produce tiny structures.
Nature.com
Unnatural biopolymers of saccharides and proteins conjugated with poly(2-oxazoline) and methacrylate-based polymers: from polymer design to bioapplication
In this focus review, recent developments in unnatural sugar- and protein-based polymers and their future bioapplications are discussed. A new unnatural oligoaminosaccharide carrying N-1,2-glycosidic bonds that cannot be prepared in natural biological systems has been proposed. To prepare the oligomers, a sugar monomer possessing a 2-methyl-2-oxazoline (MeOx) ring was polymerized via cationic ring-opening polymerization. This polymerization did not proceed by the classical MeOx mechanism but by a new mechanism involving sequential SN1-type reactions. This unnatural oligosaccharide was not decomposed by the natural enzymes owing to the unnatural N-1,2-glycosidic bonds, indicating promise in applications as a new class of glycomaterials. Furthermore, technology for stabilizing proteins using protein"“polymer conjugations and polymer chain-folding nanoparticles has recently been developed. Amphiphilic/fluorous methacrylate-based random copolymers bearing polyethylene glycol (PEG) and fluorous side chains formed reversible PEG and fluorous compartments in water and 2H,3H-perfluoropentane (2HPFP), respectively. These copolymers were noncytotoxic and successfully conjugated with lysozymes. They also stabilized lysozyme and Î±-chymotrypsin in 2HPFP, and the enzymes were not denatured after extraction from 2HPFP.
Phys.org
Scientists fine-tune 'tweezers of sound' for contactless manipulation of objects
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have successfully enhanced technology to lift small particles using sound waves. Their "acoustic tweezers" could lift things from reflective surfaces without physical contact, but stability remained an issue. Now, using an adaptive algorithm to fine-tune how the tweezers are controlled, they have drastically improved how stably the particles can be lifted. With further miniaturization, this technology could be deployed in a vast range of environments, including space.
Phys.org
Researchers call for more work to balance nitrogen cycle
More than 112 years ago, Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch industrialized a process that could produce ammonia from nitrogen readily available in the air, creating commercially viable chemical fertilizer capable of improving crop production. Considered to be one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century, the Haber-Bosch process is still used to grow crops around the world. It saved millions from famine, but it, along with other human activities, is disrupting the planet's nitrogen cycle, warming the globe, and potentially risking the health of millions.
Phys.org
Developmental biologists map multi-gene activity hotspots in developing embryos for the first time
Years of work by developmental biologists from Trinity College Dublin, working with colleagues at the University of Edinburgh's MRC Human Genetics Unit, has yielded a resource that will help researchers assess how key genes control the differentiation of tissues and organs of developing embryos. The collaborative team, which has just...
Phys.org
Sandcastle engineering: A geotechnical engineer explains how water, air and sand create solid structures
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
Phys.org
Astronomers solve the case of missing carbon monoxide in protoplanetary disks
Astronomers frequently observe carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries. The compound is ultra-bright and extremely common in protoplanetary disks—regions of dust and gas where planets form around young stars—making it a prime target for scientists. But for the last decade or so, something hasn't been adding up when it...
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Phys.org
Study: Сollapse of ancient Mayan capital linked to drought
Prolonged drought likely helped to fuel civil conflict and the eventual political collapse of Mayapan, the ancient capital city of the Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula, suggests a new study in Nature Communications that was published with the help of a University at Albany archaeologist. Mayapan served as the...
Phys.org
Study reveals imbalance in urban greenspace planning leads to severe inequalities in access to greenspace among cities
Greenspace is an important component of urban nature, providing vital ecosystem services to society and protecting human health. The United Nations specified the need for "providing universal access to greenspace for urban residents" in the 11th Sustainable Development Goal of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. However, it remains unclear how far we are from achieving this goal in the global context because there are no reliable and accurate data on the exposure of population to green spaces in the world.
Nature.com
Printed temperature sensor array for high-resolution thermal mapping
Fully-printed temperature sensor arrays-based on a flexible substrate and featuring a high spatial-temperature resolution-are immensely advantageous across a host of disciplines. These range from healthcare, quality and environmental monitoring to emerging technologies, such as artificial skins in soft robotics. Other noteworthy applications extend to the fields of power electronics and microelectronics, particularly thermal management for multi-core processor chips. However, the scope of temperature sensors is currently hindered by costly and complex manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, printed versions are rife with challenges pertaining to array size and sensor density. In this paper, we present a passive matrix sensor design consisting of two separate silver electrodes that sandwich one layer of sensing material, composed of poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene):polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS). This results in appreciably high sensor densities of 100 sensor pixels per cm\(^2\) for spatial-temperature readings, while a small array size is maintained. Thus, a major impediment to the expansive application of these sensors is efficiently resolved. To realize fast and accurate interpretation of the sensor data, a neural network (NN) is trained and employed for temperature predictions. This successfully accounts for potential crosstalk between adjacent sensors. The spatial-temperature resolution is investigated with a specially-printed silver micro-heater structure. Ultimately, a fairly high spatial temperature prediction accuracy of 1.22 Â Â°C is attained.
Phys.org
Researchers detect dozens of new variable stars
By observing the field of globular cluster Palomar 2 with the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO), astronomers have discovered 32 new variable stars. The newfound variables are mostly RR Lyrae stars and cluster members. The finding is reported in a paper published August 16 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Variable stars...
