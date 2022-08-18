ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson

It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtmj.com

Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road

Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
PEWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Crash in Waukesha County shuts down Interstate

Traffic had to be diverted off Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle. First Responders from Waukesha County responded to the crash near Medowbrook Road/ County SS around 3:30pm. Several squad cars and ambulances arrived on scene. Several injuries have been reported; however, other details have not...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WISN

Woman killed after car crashes into tree

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Custer Street in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to WISN 12 News that a woman was killed. Police have not yet released any information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigating homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis missing man found safe

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
WEST ALLIS, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot

APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
MENASHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-22-22 hickory street closed in fdl starting monday

The Fond du Lac Public Works Department says an intersection will be closed next week. Hickory Street between Forest Avenue and Western Avenue will be closed Monday, and remain closed until the end of day Friday, August 26. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead water service on S. Hickory Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whbl.com

Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

