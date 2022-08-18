Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan FD battles two fires simultaneously; 3 people trapped, 7 displaced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Within minutes of each other, the Sheboygan Fire Department received two calls for two different structure fires, one with a report of people trapped. These were the fourth and fifth fires in Sheboygan within a week. According to a release, the first call came in...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
wtmj.com
Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road
Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Four hurt in crash on I-94 in Pewaukee
Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, resulting in four people being taken to the hospital.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
wtmj.com
Crash in Waukesha County shuts down Interstate
Traffic had to be diverted off Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle. First Responders from Waukesha County responded to the crash near Medowbrook Road/ County SS around 3:30pm. Several squad cars and ambulances arrived on scene. Several injuries have been reported; however, other details have not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
WISN
Woman killed after car crashes into tree
MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon near Sherman Boulevard and Custer Street in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to WISN 12 News that a woman was killed. Police have not yet released any information.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man that found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning as Brandon A. Johnson. The family has been notified of his death. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis missing man found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot
APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Fond du Lac, no suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was found dead on Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. On August 20 around 7:30 a.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department received a call that an individual was laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street.
Driver flees from deputies, crashes on I-43, hides in Mequon basement
A 41-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after fleeing from deputies and hiding in the basement of a Mequon home Thursday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winnebago County crash cleared, all lanes reopened on I-41 SB
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
radioplusinfo.com
8-22-22 hickory street closed in fdl starting monday
The Fond du Lac Public Works Department says an intersection will be closed next week. Hickory Street between Forest Avenue and Western Avenue will be closed Monday, and remain closed until the end of day Friday, August 26. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead water service on S. Hickory Street.
whbl.com
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
Comments / 0