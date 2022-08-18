Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
Pinellas Park man accused of killing man in April murder plot
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Friday after deputies learned of his involvement in an April murder, according to an arrest document.
Man goes 130 mph while fleeing Clearwater police, says he ‘was just being stupid’: affidavit
The Clearwater Police Department arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly drove over 130 mph while trying to avoid an officer, according to an affidavit.
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
Deputies ID man who struck deputy with machete, officials say
Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
28-year-old man's body found in water near St. Pete Beach, deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man's body was found in Boca Ciega Bay in the St. Pete Beach area at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies say they first received a report of Jackson Philip Christman missing around 9:53...
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south of
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash. Authorities say they have closed eastbound...
