Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...

