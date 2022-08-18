Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Pic
Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health. The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off...
laptopmag.com
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to watch Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers and more
Gamescom Opening Night Live is airing today, and although we know a few of the games to expect, you can expect plenty of surprises too. Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, Outlast Trials, and The Callisto Protocol will make an appearance at some point during the two hour livestream, which is set to feature more than 35 games.
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
House of the Dragon star Matt Smith explains the one thing that made him say yes to Game of Thrones spin-off
Matt Smith has revealed what ultimately convinced him to take the role in House of the Dragon.The HBO prequel series to Game of Thrones premiered earlier this week, with many fans singling out Smith’s “breathtaking” performance as Prince Daemon Targaryen.The actor has since opened up about his decision to accept the role despite his initial reservations.Smith, 39, told The Hollywood Reporter that he had been in a car park when his agent told him about the potential part.“And I was like, ‘Ohhh. I don’t know. It’s a tough one, isn’t it? It’s a tough one to follow. Haven’t we...
The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan review – fierce tale of family strife
Young Saoirse comes from a line of strong women forced to fight for their land in this luminous story of prejudice and patriarchy
laptopmag.com
Logitech Combo Touch review: the 2021 iPad keyboard case to beat
Logitech’s Combo Touch is the ideal keyboard case for the iPad 9 with backlit keys, glass trackpad and a kickstand. The Logitech Combo Touch is a Magic Keyboard for everyone — equipped with just about everything you’d want from a keyboard case and more. 2021 iPad owners choice of premium keyboards is severely limited, as Apple keeps its luxurious options only for the Air and Pro.
Yeon Sang-ho to Direct ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ Series for Netflix
“Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho is to direct a Korean, live action series adaptation of hit Japanese manga “Parasyte: The Grey.” Netflix is the exclusive distributor worldwide. The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil. Korean stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun have been confirmed to head the cast. The series is being produced on behalf of Netflix by Climax Studio and Wow Point. The series is adapted from a hit manga series created by...
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
