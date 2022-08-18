Read full article on original website
Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist
Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
Parental Alienation as a Form of Domestic Abuse
Parental alienation is not just a post-relationship phenomenon. In parental alienation scenarios, children are objectified and treated like currency. Parental alienation robs children of social power and autonomy, fostering self-doubt. We often think of parental alienation as a post-relationship phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that happens within the context of...
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
A Father's Adult Attachment Style May Be Directly Related to Anxiety in Children
Recent research shows that a father's attachment style may impact their child's anxiety levels. Paternal attachment styles can also change the child or adolescent’s attachment to their parents. Increased awareness of this connection could improve father-child relationships and prevent the transfer of generational trauma. Understanding the attachment style of...
Can Domestic Violence Cause PTSD?
Navigating domestic violence isn’t easy and can lead to lasting mental health effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A home is your safe haven in a world that’s sometimes chaotic and stressful. But when there’s violence where you live, it can be a continuous source of stress and undermine your psychological stability.
Socioeconomic Disparities Create ‘Unequal Challenges’ in HIV Care
A study examining structural factors in HIV care shows “stark differences” in the socioeconomic environments of Black and White patients with HIV. “Certain social and structural factors have contributed to Black people accounting for a higher proportion of new HIV infections than other races and ethnicities,” Joseph Logan, PhD, explains. “To achieve health equity and end the HIV epidemic, the nation must overcome the persistent barriers that have contributed to disparities for far too long. Understanding the social determinants of health is a key component in reducing HIV-related health inequities.”
All About Emotional Incest Syndrome
When a parent turns to their child for the emotional intimacy a romantic partner should provide, it becomes emotional incest. Emotional incest syndrome — often called emotional incest — doesn’t involve physical sexual abuse. But some who have experienced emotional incest report that the effects can be similar.
Is there a gender gap when it comes to loneliness? This public health expert thinks so.
As the surge in monkeypox and another Covid-19 variant continue to dominate headlines, another public health threat quietly looms – one that particularly affects women as they age and has worsened considerably during the pandemic – loneliness. Yes, that’s right. Loneliness is becoming a public health emergency, so...
Majority of college students suffering from mental illness, anxiety and depression on the rise: study
A study published this summer shows that the majority of college students fit the criteria for at least one mental illness which represents twice the rate from 2013. The troubling findings were discovered by researchers at Boston University who found that over 60% of students met the criteria for mental illness between 2020 and 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic which is double the rate from eight years ago, New York Post reported.
Why Do Parents Overindulge Their Children?
Research indicates that overindulgence affects children adversely. Common reasons for parental overindulgence were chemical dependency, guilt from working too much, a family member's death, and illness. To break the pattern, recognize and speak openly about the issue and open yourself to learning new parenting behaviors. Joy, happiness, a better life,...
Police call monitoring could deny help to people in mental health crisis
Police forces and healthcare providers in different parts of the country are using or planning to resurrect a deeply controversial programme that critics say denies medical care to people having mental health crises. The plans are detailed in documents obtained by the Observer and Liberty Investigates, and come a year...
Research Proposal: Substance Abuse as a Family Illness
Prohibited substance use is one of the major problems in the Philippines to date. In fact, in the early period of the present administration, it focused its attention on resolving this issue which resulted in the development of strategic plans by various agencies focusing on how drug addiction can be suppressed or reduced.
Taking Account of Psychological Harm
Violence against the physical and psychological well-being of persons is a human rights violation. Human rights cases have addressed psychological harms such as mental violence, mental abuse, psychological suffering, distress, etc. Courts seek expert opinions from psychologists during trials, making "clinical psychological knowledge" an integral part of the justice outcomes.
The effects of personality traits and attitudes towards the rule on academic dishonesty among university students
Academic dishonesty is becoming a big concern for the education systems worldwide. Despite much research on the factors associated with academic dishonesty and the methods to alleviate it, it remains a common problem at the university level. In the current study, we conducted a survey to link personality traits (using the HEXACO model) and people's general attitudes towards the rule (i.e., "rule conditionality" and "perceived obligation to obey the law/rule") to academic dishonesty among 370 university students. Using correlational analysis and structural equation modeling, the results indicated that both personality traits and attitudes towards the rule significantly predicted academic misconduct. The findings have important implications for researchers and university educators in dealing with academic misconduct.
