DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO