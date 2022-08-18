Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.
Comments / 0