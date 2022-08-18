ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say

SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Firefighters Contain Sunday Morning Garage Fire

A fast response by Everett Firefighters early Sunday morning kept a fire in an attached garage from spreading throughout a home on the 100 block of Madison Street. Around 6:00 AM Sno911 began receiving calls of a house on fire. Engine 4 was first on scene followed by firefighters from Station 5.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead after fire at Arlington RV park

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a recreational vehicle that caught fire at an Arlington RV park early Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls about the fire at the Smokey Point RV Park, at 17532 Smokey Point Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m., Peter Barrett with Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON, WA
gigharbornow.org

Suspect identified in killings at Olalla home

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it has obtained an arrest warrant for Shaun D. Rose, 40, in connection with a double homicide discovered late Thursday in Olalla. Detectives identified Rose as a suspect in the Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51 years old. The...
OLALLA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
TACOMA, WA

