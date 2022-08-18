Read full article on original website
Two-alarm fire engulfs home in Silverdale, several structures destroyed
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Crews responded to the scene of a house fire that spread to several other structures in Silverdale on Saturday evening, according to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were dispatched to the residential fire at Old Cedars Place Northwest just after 4:30 a.m. As the home...
q13fox.com
5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say
SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Sunday Morning Garage Fire
A fast response by Everett Firefighters early Sunday morning kept a fire in an attached garage from spreading throughout a home on the 100 block of Madison Street. Around 6:00 AM Sno911 began receiving calls of a house on fire. Engine 4 was first on scene followed by firefighters from Station 5.
Bellingham police and fire investigating cause of early morning fire at Comfort Inn
Initial reports to the Bellingham Fire Department included that there had been an explosion at the hotel on Meridian Street.
q13fox.com
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
Deputies searching for suspect after man shot in south Everett
KOMO News
At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night. At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
q13fox.com
Burlington Police investigate deadly shooting inside apartment near Maiben City Park
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
Man found dead after fire at Arlington RV park
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a recreational vehicle that caught fire at an Arlington RV park early Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers began receiving calls about the fire at the Smokey Point RV Park, at 17532 Smokey Point Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m., Peter Barrett with Arlington police said.
gigharbornow.org
Suspect identified in killings at Olalla home
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
