The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tisha Campbell Had to Pull Up On An Audition

Tisha Campbell Had to Pull Up On An Audition

Tisha Campbell was almost not cast in MyWife & kids. She didn’t receive a call about the audition but that didn’t stop her . Sometimes a girl gotta do what a girl gotta do!

Source: https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1559576174942162945

Tevin Campbell On if R&B Music Is Dead

Tevin Campbell was asked if he thought R&B music was dead

Source: https://people.com/music/singer-tevin-campbell-opens-up-about-his-life-and-sexuality/

Mary J Blige Was Asked If Radio Killed R&B Music

So how crazy is this. In a totally separate interview Mary J Blige was asked about the state of R&B music and was asked if radio killed R&B music. She said nobody can kill R&B music . I know you couldn’t tell Jazmine Sullivan NOTHING yesterday! Tevin Campbell AND Mary J Blige singing your praises?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChYVBnuL6lR/

Rev. Al Sharpton Only Eats One Meal A Day — And It’s A Kale Salad

Rev. Al Sharpton has been on a VERY strict diet, and it appears to be paying off! He shared his diet: “I eat around noon every day, and that’s it. I have the salad and at night, I may have one slice of whole wheat toast because my doctor said I have to have some kind of protein.” Lemme go on ahead and get on this Rev Al diet! Kale it is!!!

Source : https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/08/17/rev-al-sharpton-only-eats-one-meal-a-day-and-its-a-kale-salad/