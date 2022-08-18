ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Opinion: Democrats' big government law will hurt Iowa’s families and small businesses

By Linda McMahon and Mariannette Miller-Meeks
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

As Iowans struggle with prices of everyday essentials rising faster than they have in the past 40 years, Democrats in Washington have advanced another gigantic spending bill paired with crippling tax hikes. Despite its misleading name, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” will put the United States in a considerably worse position and impose economic pain across the board. Backers of this spending proposal falsely claim this bill will cut inflation and argue the middle class will be unaffected. This is not true. The reality is that this legislation will waste billions in taxpayer dollars on special interest projects and will double the workforce of the Internal Revenue Service to audit everyday Americans.

Now, American families and small businesses will be forced to pay even higher prices for necessities while watching their paychecks erode to finance a massive government expansion.

As President Joe Biden signed his prize bill into law this week, Americans have a right to know what it’s going to cost them. For starters, this proposal would provide the federal government with an additional $235 billion in new federal spending over the next five years. Inflation is skyrocketing, and the average hard-working American has already lost more than $1,800 in purchasing power because of reckless federal spending. With the economy in recession territory, the Democrats’ solution is to flood the economy with even more inflationary spending in a misguided attempt to promote “green energy” — all while buying many of the materials necessary for these energy projects from China, the largest polluter in the world.

Another View: Opinion: Iowans want health care focused on patients, not politics, and Democrats are delivering

At a time when Iowa’s economy is still recovering from the pandemic, the greatest threats to the economy are labor shortages and supply chain disruptions brought about by endless government spending, more regulation, and higher taxes.

Families and small businesses will be forced to fork over more of their hard-earned incomes from increased inflation, and they will also face the threat of invasive and expensive audits brought about by adding an astonishing 87,000 new auditors and bureaucrats to the IRS workforce. To put this into perspective, over the last 12 months, employers in Iowa added 42,100 payroll jobs to the workforce. Democrats falsely claim these IRS auditors will focus on America’s upper-class and big businesses, but just last year, 307,000 of the nearly 660,000 audits conducted by the IRS in 2021 were against Americans making under $25,000 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yax34_0hM5V6XI00

The evidence is quite clear: This bill will hurt low- and middle-income families, Iowa’s small businesses, and family-owned farms. The only reduction that will come about from this alleged “inflation reduction” bill will be a reduction in Americans’ ability to put affordable food on the table and provide for their families.

Americans need relief from endless wasteful spending, and we must return to the values and economic policies that are rooted in an America First approach. Policies that focus on cutting wasteful spending, lowering inflation, increasing employment, and growing our economy is the answer to Iowa’s (and America’s) inflation crisis, not the Democrats’ Big Government socialism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzHT2_0hM5V6XI00

Linda McMahon, is chair of the Center for the American Worker for America First Policy Institute. Mariannette Miller-Meeks represents southeastern Iowa in Congress.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Opinion: Democrats' big government law will hurt Iowa’s families and small businesses

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy