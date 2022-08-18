St. Mark Parish in Burlington recently celebrated its first Culture Day with a spotlight on Catholic Vietnamese culture. The festivities began with games and a barbecue in the afternoon. This was followed by a Marian procession, in which Mary was paraded around the grounds of the church on a wooden platform beautifully decorated in flowers while parishioners followed behind saying the rosary in both Vietnamese and English.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO