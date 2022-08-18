Read full article on original website
WCAX
Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 21
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Clinton County Historical Association is offering tours of the historic Bluff Point lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from the Peru dock in Plattsburgh. This...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, August 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
Businesses preparing for return of UVM students
UVM's first day of fall semester is August 29.
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WCAX
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
WCAX
“Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
vermontcatholic.org
St. Mark’s Culture Day
St. Mark Parish in Burlington recently celebrated its first Culture Day with a spotlight on Catholic Vietnamese culture. The festivities began with games and a barbecue in the afternoon. This was followed by a Marian procession, in which Mary was paraded around the grounds of the church on a wooden platform beautifully decorated in flowers while parishioners followed behind saying the rosary in both Vietnamese and English.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
This Place in History: The Clark Office Building
The Civil War-era structure was one of the few buildings in Milton to survive a1927 flood.
Addison Independent
Ripton sets Sept. 29 to vote on rejoining ACSD
RIPTON — Ripton School District board members have agreed to warn a Thursday, Sept. 29, referendum that will determine whether the town rejoins the Addison Central School District. The school board will hold an informational meeting prior to the vote, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Ripton...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Bentley
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Mr. Bentley. If you’re looking for a cuddly pet to have in your home, Bentley might just be the one for you. He is very playful and enjoys running around outside. He does do...
miltonindependent.com
Here are four things you can do this weekend in Chittenden County
Where: First Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction. Details: There will be plenty of games available at this family friendly event where there will also be 14 types of beer available. Fiber Craft and Coffee. When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Where: Uncommon Coffee, Essex Junction. Details: Knitters, people who...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community to provide stab resistant vests for Howard Center Workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the increase in crime and threats of violence happening in Burlington, the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team said they're in need of some help. $5,000 dollars was raised for the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team by the Burlington Business Association. The funds will provide all...
The Valley Reporter
After trying an E-bike, June Anderson is convinced
Waitsfield resident June Anderson is one of the local folks who was able to reserve and try one of the E-bikes that the Mad River Valley Recreation District brought to town last week. The bikes were loaned to the rec district by Local Motion and were available for folks to reserve for a couple of days to try.
glensfallschronicle.com
Washington County Fair is full go
The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
WCAX
Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show. Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery. Mayor David Allaire says the...
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PLANNING BOARD OF THE Town of Westport,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PLANNING BOARD OF THE Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York on August 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The hearing will address the following project: The OMNM, LLC, change of use of the former Champlain Valley Mill, 6679 Main St., Tax Map #66.56-1-22.002. At said public hearing, the Planning Board will hear all persons interested in the subject matter thereof.
