Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Lecheros de Milwaukee Day with special team gear. The vibrant team hats and hoodies represent Latino and Hispanic culture.
WISN
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Department of Public Works debuts their "Paint the Pavement" campaign. The campaign allows Milwaukee residents to showcase their artistic skills throughout their neighborhood. For more information click here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review...
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An...
The arrests behind 'Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger'
The U.S. Marshal's Office deputized local law enforcement to be part of "Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger." It resulted in 268 arrests, which include narcotics, murder and sex offender charges.
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
actionnews5.com
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – Police in Milwaukee are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found in an abandoned building last week. Authorities said most of the body was mummified. Investigators said a YouTuber found the body while filming a video in the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 87th St. and Lawn Ave. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
WISN
Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mom who lost daughter in gun violence
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies assaulted, Milwaukee man now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with more than a dozen counts after a violent arrest on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in Racine County. Hezekiah Saffold, 24, made his initial court appearance Friday, Aug. 19. His charges stem from two different traffic stops and range from endangering safety to possession of a firearm by a felon to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
WISN
'I'm not surprised': Northridge Mall deadline passes with nearly no updates
MILWAUKEE — Friday's deadline for the court-ordered safety upgrades at the former Northridge Mall has passed. Last week, Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski called out the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, for not following a 2019 court order, to maintain and properly secure the massive abandoned mall grounds.
thecentersquare.com
Milwaukee called one of the 'most dangerous cities' as arrests plummet 60%
(The Center Square) – Eric Toney, the GOP candidate running for Wisconsin's Attorney General, said Milwaukee was one of America's most dangerous cities. The Fond du Lac district attorney cited homicides within the city are on track to break the record of 193 set in 2021. Yet, despite the...
Comments / 1