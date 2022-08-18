Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Council Deals With Expensive Part
The City of Frankfort dealt with an unexpected dilemma Monday when they found out that a needed part for the Aquatic Center had not been ordered and temporarily delayed the project. The cost of that part was $78,144. “We found out for Envoy there had to be a change order...
townofbargersville.org
Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission – Request for Proposal
The Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission has issued a Request for Proposal for development of municipally owned properties at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 144. The Town is located in Western Johnson County with a 2021 estimated population of 10,239 placing it among the fastest growing communities in Indiana. The Town will see the completion of one of Johnson County’s two interchanges from Interstate 69 in 2023 and is anticipated to see continued growth in the foreseeable future.
Inside Indiana Business
Westfield council delays vote on controversial NorthPoint II business park
The Westfield City Council on Monday night tabled a vote on a controversial business park proposal after the developer said it received a letter of intent for the site from a “global company.”. Chris Wilkes, senior vice president of South Bend-based Holladay Properties, told the council that Holladay has...
North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion
The Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.
wbiw.com
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
cbs4indy.com
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
WIBC.com
These 3 Affordable Homes In Central Indiana Are Listed For $1
As interest rates have gone up, the housing market is starting to cool. However, if you are patient or have a dollar you can get into an affordable home right now. Keep in mind that you might need to invest in some sweat equity. Where are the Central Indiana Homes...
wamwamfm.com
I69 Finish Line Update
Construction of the new I-69 mainline in Johnson County is reaching a halfway point. Over the coming month, State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift onto more than four miles of new pavement between S.R. 144 and Fairview Road. The traffic shifts are expected to occur in four steps,...
Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
HANCOCK CO., Ind. — One of the busiest intersections in Hancock County is about to shut down for the next few months. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound ramp from Interstate 70 onto Mount Comfort Road. Hancock County officials say it is the busiest interchange for commuters between manufacturing workers and […]
"Greenwood is a safe place", following deadly mall shooting spree
INTRO: On July 17th, a mass shooting occurred at the Greenwood Park Mall. The shooting lasted only one minute, but three people were killed and two others were injured before the perpetrator was fatally shot by a legally armed civilian bystander. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett sat down with Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers to reflect on that shocking day and discuss how the community is coping.
More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions
Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
hoosieragtoday.com
Twin Sisters Talk Competition and Friendship while Farming, Showing Livestock
In farming, it’s always good to have family members you can bounce ideas with and share feedback. In central Indiana, there are twin sisters who both have farms and share ideas to help one another. However, they’ve also shared a life-long competitive streak, especially when it comes to showing livestock.
WTHR
1 dead in Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
