ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Survey: 90% of Ohio parents trust child’s teacher

By Maeve Walsh
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdSw9_0hM5TrQQ00

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – An overwhelming majority of Ohio’s parents trust the state’s K-12 teachers to set their children up for success.

A statewide survey of nearly 1,400 parents of school students in Ohio revealed on Monday that “whole child” approaches to education – like social-emotional skills, free meal services, and mental health and housing support – are highly revered by parents.

Back-to-school chalkboard photos could be an invite for predators, scammers

Conducted over a three-week period in May by the Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio and Baldwin Wallace University’ Community Research Institute, the survey found that 90% of parents see teachers as role models for their kids and even more, 93%, trust teachers to deliver age-appropriate instruction, including topics about race and gender identity.

“We’ve really seen a lot of divisiveness around a lot of these ‘whole child’ approaches – which includes social-emotional learning and ensuring children are supported and challenged and engaged in their learning – so we really just wanted to understand, ‘Is this representative of what parents want for their children?’” Alison Paxson, communications and policy associate at the Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio, said.

Most of the parents surveyed, 78%, send their children to public schools. Another 10% enrolled their children in private schools, 4% in charter/community schools, and the remaining 6% reported homeschooling their children.

West Virginia teachers working with price increase on school supplies

The sample included slightly more Republican parents, 34%, than the 30% who identified as Democrats. The remaining 30% reported being independent voters.

The overwhelming majority of respondents, 93%, said they trust their child’s teacher to deliver curriculum in an age-appropriate manner. And more often than not, Paxson said, parents proffered their support for teachers discussing topics like race, sexual orientation, and gender identity in the classroom.

  • Statement: I trust my child’s teacher to: Teach my child age-appropriate content.
    • 93% agreed; 5.8% disagreed; 1.2% haven’t thought about this
  • Statement: Schools should use evidence-based curriculum and instruction to educate students.
    • 86.9% agreed; 6.8% disagreed; 6.3% haven’t thought about this
  • Statement: Schools should use curriculum and instructional materials relevant to the life experiences, cultures, languages of their students.
    • 84.9% agreed; 9.8% disagreed; 5.3% haven’t thought about this
  • Statement: Schools should help my child(ren) learn the following skills before they graduate from high school: How to examine prejudices and biases.
    • 85.4% agreed; 9.6% disagreed; 5% haven’t thought about this

Along with the 85% of parents who want teachers to help students examine prejudices and biases, Paxson said the widespread support for social issues in school curriculum conflicts with Ohio lawmakers’ attempts to ban the instruction of so-called “divisive concepts,” like critical race theory and LGBTQ+ issues, in certain grade levels.

“Ohio parents of children in K-12 schools don’t see these so-called divisive concepts as all that divisive,” Paxson said. “I think this should be a wake-up call to Ohio lawmakers who are pushing legislation like House Bill 616 and House Bill 327 . This doesn’t appear from the data to be what parents want.”

IRS increases what teachers can deduct for classroom expenses

Despite support for curriculum that includes social and cultural issues, Honesty for Ohio Education founder Cynthia Peeples said extremist state lawmakers have “manufactured a crisis” to score political points – and can use the state’s gerrymandered, GOP-leaning districts to circumvent public opinion.

“It’s part of a larger national political agenda to disrupt and dismantle public education as we know it,” Peeples said.

Of the parents surveyed, a large majority found meals provided at school a benefit to their families and even more agreed that those meals should be provided at no cost — regardless of the student’s income level.

  • Statement: School meals are helpful to my family.
    • 81.8% agreed; 11.7% disagreed; 6.4% haven’t thought about this
  • Statement: Schools should provide school meals at no cost to all students, regardless of the student’s ability to pay.
    • 87.4% agreed; 10.2% disagreed; 2.4% haven’t thought about this

The inclusion of questions about school nutrition, Paxson said, sought to determine whether the adoption of free meals at all public schools during the coronavirus pandemic was popular among Ohio children, 500,000 of whom live below the poverty line.

“We’re really trying to advocate for that, especially as we’re back to school now and parents could be using those funds toward other needs, you know, with the continued impacts of the pandemic,” she said.

Friends with Paws program provides therapy dogs for West Virginia schools

While most parents perceived mental health services as favorable — and agreed that schools should boost mental health infrastructure — Paxson said many parents did not understand the term “social-emotional learning.”

  • Statement: How well do you understand what is meant by the term “social-emotional learning”?
    • Extremely Well (19.8%), Quite Well (21.8%), Somewhat Well (27.2%), Not At All (25.9%), Haven’t Given This Much Thought (5.4%)
  • Statement: How much do you support or oppose schools teaching your child(ren) social-emotional learning skills?
    • Support (68.4%), Oppose (11.1%), Haven’t Given This Much Thought (20.5%)
  • Statement: My child’s school needs more funding to provide access to mental health services.
    • Agree (71.4%), Disagree (15.8%), Haven’t Thought About This (12.8%)
  • Statement: My child’s school needs more service providers available on-site to provide mental health services.
    • Agree (73.2%), Disagree (15.1%), Haven’t Thought About This (11.7%)

According to the standards used by the Ohio Department of Education, social-emotional learning applies to skills like self- and social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision making, and self-management.

“From my view, this means we have to do more really just to raise awareness of the work happening every day and to be explicit about our meaning when we use words, especially when they’re educational jargon,” Paxson said.

Overall, Paxson said it was refreshing that parents largely remain united in what they envision for their child’s future.

“These survey results give us hope that there is more unity and common ground among us than we might realize and that this means schools and families are aligned on the importance of continuing to work together to strengthen, not counter, the supports children rely on both at home and in school,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

2,000 fewer Ohioans filed new unemployment claims last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 2,000 fewer Ohioans filed for unemployment last week than in the week prior, keeping the state’s unemployment rate the lowest it’s been since 2019. During the week of Sunday, Aug. 7 to Saturday, Aug. 13, Ohioans filed 6,227 new unemployment claims, 1,664 fewer than the week before, according to data […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbus, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Conducted
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky offers cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive a variety of medical and social services. Beshear said it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in nursing homes. “It provides […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
IRS
WOWK 13 News

Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to fill Larry Peck’s seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that he has appointed Andrew Anderson to represent the 35th District in the state’s House of Delegates. Anderson will fill the vacancy created when Larry Peck resigned earlier in August, and he will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. “Andrew is a rising star […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police arrest man in a tree who made bomb threats in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested the man in a tree making bomb threats in downtown Columbus. Officers responded to reports that a man had climbed a tree near the federal courthouse across from the AEP headquarters, threatening that he had a bomb. Officers closed the surrounding streets and cleared the courthouse. Authorities had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Manchin dismisses critics, embraces ‘hero and villain’ role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what’s best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he’s received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Democrat distances herself from Biden in new ad

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) is the latest Democrat to distance herself from the president, saying in a new ad that she “doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.” “Joe Biden’s letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China. But Marcy Kaptur’s fighting back, working with Republican Rob Portman. protecting our jobs. Communist China’s […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy