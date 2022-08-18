ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Family history of psychiatric disorders increases risk of postpartum depression: study

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdUl2_0hM5TqXh00

Story at a glance

  • Postpartum depression affects between 10 and 15 percent of new mothers, while demand for care will likely increase as more women must carry unwanted pregnancies to term following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
  • New research published in JAMA Psychiatry found any familial history of psychiatric disorders almost doubles the risk of new mothers experiencing postpartum depression.
  • Researchers suggest identifying those at heightened risk via a questionnaire could better target interventions and mitigate poor health outcomes.

A new review of 26 studies including more than 100,800 women found the risk of developing postpartum depression is nearly double when individuals’ families have a history of psychiatric disorders.

Findings were published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry . Postpartum depression affects between 10 and 15 percent of new mothers and can range from mild to severe episodes. The condition is also one of the most common childbirth complications, while demand for care will likely increase as more women carry unwanted pregnancies to term due to the overturning of Roe v Wade .

However, postpartum depression is preventable and treatable, highlighting the importance of early detection and identification of at-risk populations.

In the current review, researchers assessed studies where postpartum depression onset occurred within 0 and 12 months of giving birth. Studies included populations spanning Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America, while any history of family members with psychiatric conditions was largely ascertained using self-reported questionnaires.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Although several reviews have previously found no link between familial history and postpartum depression, “our findings are supported through studies of heritability of psychiatric disorders within, but especially outside, the postpartum period, indicating family history of psychiatric disorders is a strong risk factor for developing psychiatric episodes,” authors wrote.

Researchers were unable to investigate why such a link may exist, but they hypothesized it could be due to genetic and environmental factors during childhood and later in life.

“Growing up in an environment with parents struggling with mental health problems potentially influences the social support received from these parents when going into motherhood,” they added.

The findings also support the potential use of questionnaires in clinical settings when determining a mother’s risk for postpartum depression. The assessment could even be carried out prior to conception, allowing for a window to better prepare preventive efforts for at-risk women.

Researchers were unable to determine which specific psychiatric disorders among first or second degree relatives were associated with a greater or lower risk of developing postpartum depression.  However, because of social stigma accompanying self-reported psychiatric conditions, they note the association might be stronger than that reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Mental Disorder#Family History#Maternity#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS Boston

Study: More than half of those infected with Omicron didn't know

BOSTON - A small study may shed some light on why we have experienced a surge in COVID cases with the Omicron variant.Researchers in California examined data on 210 adults who were infected with the Omicron variant and found that 56% were unaware they had been infected. Most people were vaccinated. Among those who were unaware, only 10% reported having symptoms, which they attributed to a common cold or other respiratory illness. The good news is that, for many, the symptoms are mild. But if most people infected with the Omicron variant are in the dark about their infectious status, it may help explain the rapid person-to-person transmission we have seen in the population in recent months. It also means that regular home testing may be a good idea, especially if you are in close contact with people who may be more vulnerable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
OREGON STATE
Nature.com

Sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 on paper

An assay leveraging strand-displacement reactions and enzymatic amplification for the recognition of viral RNA and implemented on origami paper allows for the fast colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with single-nucleotide specificity. Antigen tests in a lateral-flow format are being widely used during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because they...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

FDA decision to allow over-the-counter hearing loss technology will be a catalyst for innovation

On Monday, the FDA announced that hearing aids and other hearing technology can now be sold over the counter. This ends a system that mandated a prescription, which resulted in high costs due to low competition — not to mention being a time-consuming and hard-to-navigate endeavor for patients. Founders and insiders in the audiology field think this decision will be a catalyst to bring better products and care to those with hearing loss.
FDA
Nature.com

Confidence bands in survival analysis

Providing estimates of uncertainty for statistical quantities is important for statistical inference. When the statistical quantity of interest is a survival curve, which is a function over time, the appropriate type of uncertainty estimate is a confidence band constructed to account for the correlation between points on the curve, we will call this a simultaneous confidence band. This, however, is not the type of confidence band provided in standard software, which is constructed by joining the confidence intervals at given time points.
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

667K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy