Cummings school to remain closed for second week

Cummings K-8 school will be closed again next week following a ceiling collapse Monday, Aug. 15, inside its library.

Cummings students will continue to attend LaRose Elementary until Cummings is re-opened.

“We’re working now on determining a date to reopen Cummings to students, and this is not a decision that the district is making lightly or alone,” Memphis-Shelby County Schools said in a release. “As always, we are consulting all necessary agencies and authorities having jurisdiction.”

Monday’s ceiling collapse occurred about 11:30 a.m. and left three employees in non-critical condition. The school’s librarian was the only one in the room at the time of the collapse.

The district said the building that houses the library dates to 1930, when it was used as an auditorium, and that the drop ceiling that fell Monday was installed in 1982.

An engineer is reviewing the site of the collapse as well as the rest of the school, the district said.

The district is also beginning a review of all other buildings in the system that have drop ceilings and are more than 70 years old to check for any abnormalities.