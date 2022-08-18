ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton

One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
TV Fanatic

Devils Season 2 Episode 2

Devils Season 2 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 Online

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E7 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7, family makes things complicated as Gabby and Rachel set off...
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10

Becky Butler describes her ordinary life, listening to Cinda Canning's podcasts, trying to take care of her alcoholic father, and working for the Mayor of Chickasha. One night, late, Mayor Tippen tries to get her to stay and have some wine. As she leaves, he tells her that she won't always be able to refuse him.
Christine Quinn
Chrishell Stause
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
TV Fanatic

Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd Officially Joins Season 3 Cast

Hulu's sophomore sensation, Only Murders in the Building, concluded Tuesday with a season finale that packed several punches. One of them included the arrival of Paul Rudd, who appeared on the season finale as Ben Glenroy. Now, according to Variety, Rudd will be back for Only Murders in the Building...
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC

ABC is closing in on another franchise. Deadline revealed Monday that a spinoff of the hit series The Good Doctor is in development. Characters from the planned series will appear in an episode of The Good Doctor Season 6. The potential series will center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who...
Variety

Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Becomes HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever

There was a great deal of excitement -- and apprehension -- going into the series premiere of House of the Dragon. As a spinoff of Game of Thrones, which had one of the most polarizing final seasons ever, there were certainly concerns about whether the series would be as big as its predecessor.
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon

Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV Fanatic

Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure

Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence. The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.
TV Fanatic

Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Ordered to Series at ABC

Milo Ventimiglia will be back on TV before we know it. ABC on Monday handed out a series order to The Company You Keep, a new drama series that is looking at a 2023 premiere. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally."
TV Fanatic

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Revolution Part 2

Didn't you always know that the Bellweather Unit was special?. How special wasn't revealed until really late on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10. Developments shook out predictably in this final battle with the Camarilla. After all, the witches have been using their powers for centuries. The Camarilla were...
TV Fanatic

Knives Out Sequel Carves Out December Release on Netflix

The second chapter in the Knives Out franchise will be available to stream on Netflix this year. The streaming service revealed Monday that the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, will be available to stream around the globe on Friday, December 23. A theatrical release is planned, but...
TV Fanatic

Fanatic Feed: Devil in Ohio Trailer, Dancing With the Stars First Look, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 22, 2022. Netflix has unveiled a full-length trailer for its forthcoming Devil in Ohio adaptation. "When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," reads the logline.
TV Fanatic

The Resort: Peacock's Comedy Thriller Gets Primetime Airing on NBC

The Resort is one of the best series of the year. The hit Peacock comedy-drama drew rave reviews when it touched down on the streaming service last month. Now, NBC will give potential fans the a way to watch the series premiere without paying. A special airing of the premiere...
Variety

Yeon Sang-ho to Direct ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ Series for Netflix

“Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho is to direct a Korean, live action series adaptation of hit Japanese manga “Parasyte: The Grey.” Netflix is the exclusive distributor worldwide. The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil. Korean stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun have been confirmed to head the cast. The series is being produced on behalf of Netflix by Climax Studio and Wow Point. The series is adapted from a hit manga series created by...
TV Fanatic

Better Call Saul Notches Five-Year High With Series Finale

AMC's Better Call Saul wrapped up its six-season run with bumper ratings. The cabler revealed Monday that the series-ender was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+, where the final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.
