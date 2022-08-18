ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Ithaca-area bus route cuts to start Sunday. Know what's changing

By Kate Collins, Ithaca Journal
 4 days ago
TCAT has announced major service reductions to several Ithaca, Enfield and East Hill bus routes. The changes will start Sunday, Aug. 21 and remain in effect until Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

The TCAT Board of Directors approved the changes by what it is calling “a reluctant vote” during a special meeting on Wednesday night.

“Board members expressed dread at rolling back service,” TCAT stated in a press release following the vote.

Citing continued labor and parts shortages, TCAT said the reduced schedules are necessary for TCAT to provide reliable service.

“Driver shortages can force dispatchers to cut trips the last minute with no time to reasonably alert passengers their bus is not coming,” said TCAT.

The board’s vote followed a month-long public comment period, as well as a public hearing earlier this week. Over 50 written comments were received, and more than 40 individuals attended the virtual hearing to express concerns over the loss of travel flexibility due to the reduced bus schedules.

Many of the public concerns focused on Route 82. The weekday-only route serves the Cornell campus, Maple Avenue and the East Hill Plaza areas. The new schedule will reduce the frequency of Route 82 from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes. To address the concerns of Maplewood Apartment residents, TCAT countered that Route 51 serves the complex during late nights and weekends.

Route 82 is one of several drastically reduced bus routes. The following routes will be reduced 20% or more:

  • Route 82 (Cornell Campus): Reduces frequency to every 30 minutes from every 15 minutes.
  • Route 11 (IC/South Hill/Commons): Reduces frequency from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes. Eliminates most extra half-hour trips during AM and PM peak. Last trip to depart earlier from Green Street Station at 9:05 p.m. Saturday: Last trip to depart earlier from Green Street Station at 10:25 p.m. Sunday: Eliminates first 9:08 a.m. trip.
  • Route 13 (Fall Creek/Commons): Eliminates several trips. Riders in Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods are urged to use Route 17.
  • Route 20 (Enfield/Commons): Eliminates Sunday service. On weekdays, eliminates both the 10 a.m. trip departing Green Street and the 10:28 a.m. trip departing Enfield.

Less drastic changes to a number of other routes, including Cornell campus routes 90 and 92, will be announced by late Thursday afternoon. Riders should check the TCAT website for the complete list of route changes.

TCAT stated that it is making a ramped-up effort to recruit more bus drivers. Gina Lord, who TCAT said has had success in hiring new drivers during her time as part-time recruiter, has been promoted to a full-time recruiting position.

Additionally, earlier this week TCAT announced that 10 more electric buses will be added to its fleet. The $8.7 million funding for the electric bus expansion comes from the $1.6 billion federal infrastructure package aimed at nearly doubling the number of clean transit buses on U.S. roads.

