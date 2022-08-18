ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
koze.com

Traffic stop results in drug arrests in Idaho County

Two residents of Grangeville were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop Friday evening. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old John Utz and 65-year-old Cynthia Cox were stopped for a traffic violation. A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle and a search was performed. Utz...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Lewiston, ID
Education
City
Lewiston, ID
koze.com

Tammany Creek Fire 60 percent contained

Firefighters are currently battling a wildfire just south of Lewiston on Tammany Creek Road. Officials say thanks to quick response, crews have achieved containment of 60% on the blaze currently listed at 50 acres. A total of 30 personnel, including three engines and a hand crew will continue operations today (Mon).
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body

A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Lpd
koze.com

Pullman serial rapist to serve at least 24 years in prison

Convicted serial rapist Kenneth Downing will serve at least 24 years in prison for a string of Pullman rapes in 2002 and 2004. The 47-year-old Downing received the maximum sentence on all five counts — four counts of rape in the first degree and assault in the second degree with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
CLARKSTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy