koze.com
Traffic stop results in drug arrests in Idaho County
Two residents of Grangeville were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop Friday evening. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old John Utz and 65-year-old Cynthia Cox were stopped for a traffic violation. A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle and a search was performed. Utz...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
koze.com
Tammany Creek Fire 60 percent contained
Firefighters are currently battling a wildfire just south of Lewiston on Tammany Creek Road. Officials say thanks to quick response, crews have achieved containment of 60% on the blaze currently listed at 50 acres. A total of 30 personnel, including three engines and a hand crew will continue operations today (Mon).
KHQ Right Now
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body
A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho students temporarily housed in hotel
Students at the University of Idaho are temporarily being housed at the Fairbridge Inn, about a quarter mile from campus. School officials expect they will be able to accommodate these students on campus in the coming weeks.
koze.com
Pullman serial rapist to serve at least 24 years in prison
Convicted serial rapist Kenneth Downing will serve at least 24 years in prison for a string of Pullman rapes in 2002 and 2004. The 47-year-old Downing received the maximum sentence on all five counts — four counts of rape in the first degree and assault in the second degree with sexual motivation.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
