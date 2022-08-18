ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

biztoc.com

Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page

Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Americans#Jobless Claims#Interest Rates
biztoc.com

What Cramer is watching Monday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Ford lays off 3,000 employees

‘Skills that don’t work any more’: Ford cuts 3,000 jobs across the globe. The race to mass manufacture electric vehicles is on, but the road to an emissions-free future is paved with job cuts. In an internal email to Ford employees, the Dearborn-based car manufacturer confirmed its plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs, many white-collar, and primarily in the U.S., Canada, and India. According to the email shared with Automotive News, the all-American carmaker has been shifting gears toward the automotive future, which means slashing its extensive workforce. Here’s what we know about the layoffs at Ford:
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Powell's Jackson Hole speech comes with Fed and the market on different pages

Jerome Powell will address his colleagues Friday at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This year's focus at the Kansas City Fed-sponsored event will be "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" Market participants will be looking for clear guidance about how far policymakers are looking to push the inflation fight.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace

Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
STOCKS

