TSA: Waynesboro man caught with gun at airport

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport caught a Waynesboro man attempting to carry a handgun onto a flight Tuesday with his carry-on items, according to a press release.

It was the first gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year.

The .38-caliber gun was not loaded, although it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter, all detected by the TSA officer and spotted among the man’s carry-on items, the release said. When TSA identified the firearm, police were notified and confiscated the weapon.

The man now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty, the TSA said.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.