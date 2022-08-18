ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

TSA: Waynesboro man caught with gun at airport

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ty1MV_0hM5Qxc900

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport caught a Waynesboro man attempting to carry a handgun onto a flight Tuesday with his carry-on items, according to a press release.

It was the first gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year.

The .38-caliber gun was not loaded, although it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter, all detected by the TSA officer and spotted among the man’s carry-on items, the release said. When TSA identified the firearm, police were notified and confiscated the weapon.

The man now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty, the TSA said.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Man wanted for assaulting law enforcement, other charges in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County authorities are turning to the community for help tracking down a Lynchburg man facing numerous charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Mathew Dwayne Patton is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wfxrtv.com

11-hour standoff comes to an end in Lynchburg

UPDATE 11 p.m.: A Lynchburg standoff has come to an end after police spent 11 hours trying to perform a welfare check for a woman along Cobbs Street. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Cobbs Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a report of a disorderly woman.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
874
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy