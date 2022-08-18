Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
'Dirty stores, disengaged store associates': Bed Bath & Beyond's big dilemma and what could happen next
Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond, a company that was plunged into the volatile world of meme-stock trading this year, fell approximately 41% Friday, days after its share price had more than doubled. The immediate catalyst for the Friday sell-off appeared to be the same as the one that caused...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Junk
Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares have no realistic support for their current price. Many investors are about to get burned.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Supermarkets say more customers are walking off with store hand baskets since New Jersey bag ban took effect
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — It may be harder to find a hand basket at New Jersey supermarkets these days. After the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect in May, store operators say customers have been walking off with them. Because New Jersey food stores are no...
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
