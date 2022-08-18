Read full article on original website
‘Marvel-Verse: Ms. Marvel’ is short but effective
Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel goes ‘X-Treme’ this November with series of variant covers
Marvel Comics has announced November is gonna be X-Treme and they’re celebrating with X-Treme Marvel cariant covers. First announced at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, AIPT can now show you all the gloriously XXX-treme covers. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and pouches, too.
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #2 features the great new Spider-UK character
With a new Spider-Verse movie on the way, Marvel Comics has kicked the Great Web for a new comics event titled Edge of Spider-Verse. The first issue blended fun alternate reality Spider-Man characters while creating a new threat for the heroes to band together and defeat. Like the last issue,...
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
DC Comics announces ‘Waller vs. Wildstorm’ DC Black Label series
DC Comics has announced a month of 90s delights, including new Wildstorm and WildC.A.T.s comic series, special variant covers, reprints of classic comics, and more. That includes a four-issue DC Black Label series Waller vs. Wildstorm. Set for release on November 15th, Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse team up with ERic Battle on the series.
Marvel Legends: New Retro Ghost Rider figure revealed
On Saturday, Hasbro revealed that a new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure will be getting the retro carded treatment. The figure, which is based on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, will come with alternate hands, flame effects, a hellfire chain, and a mid-transformation alternate head. It will also be lovingly packaged in a cardback so 1990s you’ll feel an uncontrollable urge to tight-roll your jeans.
‘X-Force’ #30 continues to show how to maximize entertainment
Kid Omega may have taken center stage in X-Force #29, but now that Deadpool has been accepted as an X-Force member, he’s kicking his feet up and being heard. Ben Percy and Robert Gill shake things up with X-Force #30 in a couple of ways, spelling a big change for the series. Or with Deadpool on it, at least some headaches, laughs, and plenty of lopped-off limbs.
DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5
With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
November 2022 Image Comics solicitations: Plenty of sci-fi and superheroes
I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH. NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!
Brian Michael Bendis and Dark Horse add ‘The Ones’ to Jinxworld lineup
Dark Horse Comics has announced a new Jinxworld title set for release on November 2nd: The Ones. Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Jacob Edgar and colors by K.J. Diaz, The Ones is being described as Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets Goonies meets The Adam Project. “Jacob is...
Platform Comics 2022 10K Challenge interview: Christopher Gomez talks ‘All That’s Left’
Platform Comics just wrapped up their latest 10k Challenge, which featured a variety of comics creators and cartoonists. The 2022 10K Challenge gave contestants 10,000 minutes (about seven days, FYI) to make a comic from scratch. AIPT was happy to help sponsor the competition, which ended up with 12 creators featured in the new anthology that’s free to read right now.
