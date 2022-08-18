ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

DPS trooper crashes on the freeway to stop a wrong-way driver in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made a bold and courageous decision to stop a wrong-way driver who was driving on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning. According to DPS, around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted the driver of a red Cadillac,...
TEMPE, AZ
Wanted man shot by Mesa police after crashing into business

MESA, Ariz — A man wanted in another state was shot by Mesa police Sunday afternoon after officers tried to arrest him. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near Dobson and Baseline roads. An officer spotted the suspect outside of a store and tried to make a plan with...
MESA, AZ
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road

PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
PEORIA, AZ
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TEMPE, AZ
Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
