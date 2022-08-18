Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
DPS trooper crashes on the freeway to stop a wrong-way driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper made a bold and courageous decision to stop a wrong-way driver who was driving on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning. According to DPS, around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted the driver of a red Cadillac,...
12news.com
Wanted man shot by Mesa police after crashing into business
MESA, Ariz — A man wanted in another state was shot by Mesa police Sunday afternoon after officers tried to arrest him. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near Dobson and Baseline roads. An officer spotted the suspect outside of a store and tried to make a plan with...
ABC 15 News
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix ends in car crash, leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX — A shooting in Phoenix left one man dead and another hospitalized and led to a brief car chase. Police have since determined that the car in question does not appear to be connected to the shooting. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with with one dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Four people were detained after a deadly shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, but later were determined to be unrelated to the shooting. Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and found a man who had...
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
2022 Toyota Tundra put to the test in the Arizona desert. Arizona's Family is giving viewers an exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test. Chandler fourth grader wins Intel's crane naming contest. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. A fourth grader at Chandler...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa
A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores
Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Macias and Cesar Mier Dead, Kimball Pardini Arrested after Rollover Crash on U.S. 60 [Mesa, AZ]
Two Men Killed in Speeding Accident near Sossaman Road. Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Sossaman Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding when they struck a pickup-truck. Upon impact, the pickup-truck rolled...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
KTAR.com
Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert
PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
fox10phoenix.com
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
