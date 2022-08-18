Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Local Economic Growth Hindered by Water
The Carbon County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion on water and its affects on local economic growth during their meeting on Wednesday evening. Todd Thorne, Director of Building and Planning for Carbon County, provided some insight to the issues the county is facing. He said that his department is approached by many people and developers looking to buy water for new homes or commercial purposes.
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
kjzz.com
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park
The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
Dozens share opinions about new Wasatch County high school at public hearing
Parents, school administrators, concerned taxpayers, and recent graduates of Wasatch High School showed up to a public hearing Thursday. Opinions about the plan to build a new high school were mixed and sometimes emotional. As the meeting began, chairs were full and attendees lined the room’s walls. At Board Chair...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school
VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana. Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed...
Gephardt Daily
Duchesne County Sheriff names suspects who allegedly stole firearms, asks anyone who received one to turn it in
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding several firearms that were stolen in May and the suspects in the case. The suspect’s, according to the DCSO, are:. Michael Tuinman. Nicole Tuinman. Howard “Walker” Clark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media
Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
Herriman woman wanted after threatening child, ex-boyfriend
The Utah County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly threatened her own child and ex-boyfriend.
basinnow.com
Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Requests Help Identifying Persons Of Interest
The public’s help is requested as law enforcement seek to identify persons of interest. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office issued the request on Monday, sharing two images on social media of individuals they need help identifying. Anyone who is able to identify either or both individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or the tip line at 435-738-0196. If you’d prefer to send an email, please send it to sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
Comments / 0