The public’s help is requested as law enforcement seek to identify persons of interest. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office issued the request on Monday, sharing two images on social media of individuals they need help identifying. Anyone who is able to identify either or both individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or the tip line at 435-738-0196. If you’d prefer to send an email, please send it to sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov.

6 DAYS AGO