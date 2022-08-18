ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

etvnews.com

Local Economic Growth Hindered by Water

The Carbon County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion on water and its affects on local economic growth during their meeting on Wednesday evening. Todd Thorne, Director of Building and Planning for Carbon County, provided some insight to the issues the county is facing. He said that his department is approached by many people and developers looking to buy water for new homes or commercial purposes.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Price, UT
Utah Government
Price, UT
Pyramid

Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park

The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media

Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
basinnow.com

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Requests Help Identifying Persons Of Interest

The public’s help is requested as law enforcement seek to identify persons of interest. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office issued the request on Monday, sharing two images on social media of individuals they need help identifying. Anyone who is able to identify either or both individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or the tip line at 435-738-0196. If you’d prefer to send an email, please send it to sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov.
