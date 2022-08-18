ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
96.1 The Breeze

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
96.1 The Breeze

Fast Food Restaurants Needs These in New York

New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
96.1 The Breeze

Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
96.1 The Breeze

Famous Chain In Western New York Is Offering Flu Vaccine

It’s almost flu season once again, and one Western New York chain will now be offering the flu vaccine to combat the illness. According to the CDC, flu season starts to spread more so in the fall and winter with a peak between December and February. The flu season can usually last until May, and that’s why so many people opt to get the vaccine early on in the season.
96.1 The Breeze

America’s Largest House Is Located In New York

If you are looking to get away but don't want to leave home, you might consider living in the largest home in America. The Fair Field home is the largest residential house in America and it is massive. According to Luxtionary.com, The Fair Field cost around $249 million dollars to build and at the end of construction was the largest home in America.
96.1 The Breeze

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
96.1 The Breeze

“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo

I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
96.1 The Breeze

Poison Center Issues Warning As More Kids Get Marijuana Edibles

Like many states in America, New York has decriminalized marijuana possession and legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. As that has happened, New York has been navigating all of the legal and social changes that need to occur to allow a drug that is considered a Schedule 1 Drug by the federal government.
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Believe Wegmans Is Now Charging Extra For This?

It seems like every company here in Western New York is trying to make as much money as they can by charging more and more every single day. The Buffalo Bills launched a new line of Bills Mafia gear where a hood sweatshirt costs $150! Yes...a $150 for a sweatshirt with the Bills logo and Mafia logo on it!
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

