Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Man shot multiple times in front of wife in SE Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says
Investigators said a gunman approached the married couple in the parking lot of their apartment complex after a night out.
Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months
HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
cw39.com
HPD: Man hospitalized after being shot after coming home from bar in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A shooting in north Houston early Sunday morning has left a man hospitalized, police said. It took place around 2:30 a.m. at 10201 Telephone Road near Peekskill Lane. Houston police responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found a man shot four to...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
News Channel 25
Houston man accused of murder at large: Police
HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
KENS 5
Suspect in custody after being found in north Houston motel with girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. According to Houston police, they got a call about a missing 3-year-old girl at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after reportedly wrestling with girlfriend over gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after Houston police say he and his girlfriend reportedly wrestled over a handgun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. It happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a couple, who...
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
Family searches for 59-year-old security guard who went missing during work shift in Rosharon
A family is holding on to hope that they find a relative who went missing during his work shift. If you know any information you are urged to call HPD at 713-884-3131.
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
