getthecoast.com
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
WJHG-TV
Panama City north is growing with development
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)--City Manager Mark McQueen said it’s been like the tale of two cities between the original part of Panama City and the northern part. That is until now, as the area is growing with development. “Panama City north is somewhat undeveloped and what we are seeing...
Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. 120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
niceville.com
Walton road work to impact traffic on U.S. 98, U.S. 331
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. This week, drivers will encounter intermittent and...
thepulsepensacola.com
Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans
Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
Destin Log
niceville.com
Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
niceville.com
Santa Rosa road work to impact traffic on U.S. 98, I-10
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County approves development of 17 new subdivisions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 900 new homes are coming to Santa Rosa County. The county has approved 17 new subdivisions over the past year and a half. Census data shows the county grew by more than 36,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. University of Florida researchers estimate...
Destin Log
Parishioners come out for Blessing of the Building at New Life Church
Surrounded by open beams and rafters, more than 200 people came out for the Blessing of the Building on Aug. 7 for New Life Church. New Life Church, led by Pastors Shawn and Holly Baker, is in the process of building a new facility located at 238 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach near Helen McCall Park.
Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
niceville.com
Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
