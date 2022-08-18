ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City north is growing with development

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)--City Manager Mark McQueen said it’s been like the tale of two cities between the original part of Panama City and the northern part. That is until now, as the area is growing with development. “Panama City north is somewhat undeveloped and what we are seeing...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.  120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Walton road work to impact traffic on U.S. 98, U.S. 331

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. This week, drivers will encounter intermittent and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans

Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa road work to impact traffic on U.S. 98, I-10

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
PENSACOLA, FL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
ENTERPRISE, AL

