ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

LCWSC dedicates new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant

In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history. The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Landrum, SC
City
Saluda, SC
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing

While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction

SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foothills#Linus Business#Marks#The Board Of Directors#Historic Resources#The Landrum Depot
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Turner named CEO of OTO Development

Todd Turner has been named CEO of OTO Development, taking over the role from fellow co-founder Corry Oakes, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 7. Oakes and Turner, along with Jim Ovenden, founded their namesake hotel development and hospitality management company in May 2004 alongside George Dean Johnson Jr. and the late H. Wayne Huizenga.
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Woodfin Development Controversy 2.0

Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
WOODFIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
visitoconeesc.com

Museum of the Cherokee in SC

There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”

Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the top priorities for school this year is safety. In the upstate- we’ve seen districts enact new bag policies, funding for more resource officers and even add the new technology. But one school district in Spartanburg is going one step further. They...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC

This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy