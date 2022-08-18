Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Better rain chances for San Antonio this week
It’s been a hot and dry summer, as South Central Texas experiencing the worst drought since 2011. Needless to say, we all could use a little rain, so it’s encouraging to see a chance for scattered rain this week. Tropical moisture and a slow-moving cool front will increase...
foxsanantonio.com
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances will be trending up, and temperatures will trend downward, especially into next week. Rain opportunities will continue for the Hill Country and Metro area. The best chance of rain on today will come in the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening. Not everyone will see rain but there could be some areas that see 1-inch or more. For some areas that get the heaviest rainfall isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Dam Service Road Closes Tuesday for Herbicide Application
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close Canyon Lake’s popular Dam Service Road Tuesday for herbicide application. The road, located in Overlook Park, is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday. “We understand large numbers of people use the dam service road as a place to exercise,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville
As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Adobe Cafe's Grande Fajita in New Braunfels
This Tex-Mex style burrito smacked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
21 anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening soon, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond. From promising new ideas to a gaggle of Austin imports, here are the most anticipated spots coming soon.
Nearly $8M Bandera County ranch offers 'rolling terrain,' great views
This could be your next fall getaway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
San Antonio Current
A quarter of San Antonio homebuyers backed out of contracts last month
A quarter of home buyers in San Antonio backed out of contacts with Redfin registered real estate agents, placing the Alamo City as the city with the No.5 highest percentage of people backing out of contracts in the nation, according to a recent Redfin report. According to the online real...
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
Austin Food & Wine Festival announces lineup packed with San Antonio chefs
Jerk Shack, Mixtli, and much more.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0